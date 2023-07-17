7 new K-Pop girl groups that need to be on your playlist now

The year 2023 has, without a doubt, been the year of K-pop girl groups. TWICE sold out stadiums across the world while BLACKPINK broke several records and became the highlight at Coachella. It is safe to say that K-pop girl groups are taking over the music space globally. K-pop girl groups like TWICE, BLACKPINK, Mamamoo, and Red Velvet are known for their catchy and addictive music. And more and more new K-pop girl groups have come up in recent years.

Looking back at last year, many K-pop artists and bands have emerged in the 2022-2023 timeline that are worth taking note of. Their songs craft their image and all their music videos, stage performances, and overall concepts ensure a high level of professionalism and visual appeal. The production value of these K-pop girl groups are also often at par with international standards. Let’s take a look at these rookie girl groups that marked their debuts recently.

Listen to these K-Pop girl groups and fall in love with them instantly:

The infectious melodies, memorable hooks, and energetic beats make the music of these K-pop groups appealing to a wide range of listeners. Check out their songs for a fun time.

Ive

This K-pop girl group was formed by Starship Entertainment with six members — Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. They made their debut on 1 December 2021 with the single album Eleven. Their songs like After Like, I Am, Wave and albums like Love Dive are quite popular amongst fans. The girl group has been awarded many accolades including recognition at Korean Music Awards, MAMA Awards, MTV Video Music Awards Japan and more.

NMIXX

NMIXX is one of the best K-pop girl groups that you can add to your list. Formed by SQU4D (a sub-label of JYP Entertainment), the group consists of six members — Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. They marked their debut on 22 February 2022 with the single album Ad Mare. Their most popular songs are Funky Glitter Christmas, Dice, Roller Coaster and more. The K-pop artists won many awards including Best Emotive Award and more at Asia Artist Awards 2022.

Fifty Fifty

You need to check out the K-pop girl group and listen to their amazing songs. Fifty Fifty was formed in 2022 by Attrakt, an independent record label. K-pop artists including Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena debut with this group in November 2022 with their extended play The Fifty. Cupid and Barbie Dreams are two of their best songs.

X:In

X:IN is a five-member K-pop girl group founded by Escrow Entertainment. E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria are the members of this group. The K-pop artists released a pre-debut single called Who Am I on 12 March 2023. They debuted on 11 April this year with the album Keeping The Fire.

NewJeans

Formed by ADOR, K-pop girl group NewJeans is composed of five members including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. This is one of the many K-pop girl groups that rose to fame instantly. Their debut in July 2022 with the single Attention made everyone take note of their unique style. Hype Boy, Cookie, Ditto and Super Shy are some of the few songs loved by K-pop enthusiasts.

CSR

The septet — consisting of members Sua, Geumhee, Sihyeon, Seoyeon, Yuna, Duna and Yeham is another K-pop girl group that you need to check out. Formed and managed by A2Z Entertainment, the group made their official debut on 27 July 2022. At the time of their debut, each K-pop star was 17 years old, a first in the industry. Pop? Pop!, Ticon and Shining Bright are considered to be their best K-pop songs so far.

Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim was formed by Source Music with K-pop stars including Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae. Kim Ga-ram left the group in 2022, two months after the group’s debut. Le Sserafim debuted on 2 May 2022 with the release of their first EP titled Fearless. Listen to this K-pop girl group’s songs like Fearless, Antifragile, Impurities and more.

Hero Image: Courtesy Le Sserafim, Ive, NMIXX/Instagram; Feature Image: Courtesy NewJeans/Instagram