SM Entertainment brings a new ’emo-pop’ boy group RIIZE to the music industry

SM Entertainment has dropped the deets to its new K-pop boy group RIIZE. The seven-member act – the company’s first in seven years since NCT – is set to debut in September this year. Here’s all about them.

Over the past few years, the K-pop industry has seen rookie names like AESPA and New Jeans top charts and break records. Adding to the lineup is South Korean entertainment giant SM’s seven-member boy group RIIZE. The name is a portmanteau word fusing ‘growth’ and ‘realise’ – symbolising a team that grows and realises their dreams together. With a debut date of September, the act’s official Instagram account will drop on 1 August, complete with details on each idol.

SM Entertainment’s RIIZE deals in emotional pop

Each member of the group is believed to be exceptional in terms of both vocals and visuals. Not to mention, stage presence. Korea JoongAng Daily quotes the entertainment group as saying that each individual is “armed with their uniqueness and strengths.” They’re primarily believed to release music under the emotional pop genre – drawing inspiration from everyday experiences.

This is the company’s first K-pop group in three years since AESPA and first all-boy act in seven years since NCT. The former is known for catchy and fun tracks with their third EP My World selling over 2 million copies worldwide. They’ve also been invited to the Cannes Film Festival and embarked on a world tour. The latter, meanwhile, is one of the most popular names in the K-pop industry – with over 23 members across various sub-units, each with their own concepts. The unique group has over 28 million album sales to its name.

Besides these two, SM is home to some of the biggest names in the history of K-pop, namely EXO, Girls Generation, Red Velvet, and Super Junior. All eyes are, hence, on RIIZE, which is expected to match – if not ‘rise’ above – the success of its predecessors.

