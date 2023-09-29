There’s a Spotify playlist tailor-made for each zodiac sign – here’s yours

Music is undoubtedly the best way to tap into your emotions, escape reality and achieve tranquillity. We all curate various playlists to cater to our ‘very many’ moods, vibing to those groovy beats that get our adrenaline high. Simply put, music is an extension of our personality – a personality that’s largely guided and dictated by our zodiac sign. So what happens when music meets your stars? You get your holy grail cosmic playlist, offering unique and tailored music that resonates with your energy and characteristics. Sounds like something you’d be interested in? The Cosmic Playlists on Spotify – curated for every zodiac sign – have you covered.

Spotify has brought zodiac-inspired musical dreams to fruition, thanks to the music platform’s ‘Cosmic Playlists’. Built with the help of astrologer Chani Nicholas, these 12 zodiac sign-specific Spotify playlists have a collection of soundtracks to complement your astrological personality.

Talking about crafting a digital mixtape for your zodiac, Nicholas stated in a Spotify interview, “When a song resonates with you, it might feel really personal, like it’s speaking about your own experience. But it’s also speaking to a huge, broad audience. When there’s something collectively going on where a song resonates with a lot of people, it’s the same way that a horoscope will speak to the archetypal themes of the moment.”

Ready to fire up your playlist with Spotify’s zodiac sign curation? Check out your Cosmic playlist in our guide below.

Here’s your perfect Spotify Cosmic Playlist, based on your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Arians are known for their spontaneity and adventurous streak, so anything mellow and routine doesn’t excite them. They have a cheerful disposition, are always motivated and beaming with enthusiasm, which is why Spotify also suggests some really upbeat and catchy songs that’ll entice you from the get-go. From The Weeknd’s Starboy to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, check out Spotify’s Aries playlist.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Stable and patient in nature, you’ll always find Taureans listening to euphonious and soothing melodies. This Earth sign has its feet firmly planted on the ground, having a special place for classics that evoke a feeling of nostalgia. Folk, country as well as acoustic – this zodiac sign simply wants to listen to these immersive genres, wherein there’s no rush. They have a deep appreciation for the finer things in life, which is why they admire thoughtfully written lyrics that touch their soul. You’ll surely find a lot of Lana Del Ray, Adele and ABBA in their cosmic playlist.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This sign of duality has a multifaceted nature when it comes to song selection. These chatty souls either love a good pop or hip-hop track or they’ll just immerse themselves in an out-there techno beat that pushes the boundaries. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis are moved by powerful lyrics and you’ll often see them humming an iconic rap song effortlessly from beginning to end. If there’s one word to describe this zodiac’s Spotify playlist, it would be ‘eclectic’.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

One of the most passionate and loving signs, Cancerians flaunt a playlist that’ll hit you right in the feels. From the lyrics to the beats, their songs are as intense as they get, unleashing your emotional and vulnerable side. Whether it’s a classic breakup song or a too-over-the-top love ballad – their tracks will speak to your heart. From Lana Del Ray’s Summertime Sadness to Ruth B.’s Dandelions, take a look at their playlist.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

The fiery and vivacious Leos love to bask in the spotlight and their playlist also mirrors this personality. Trust Leos to have all the high-energy and upbeat songs that’ll pull you right on the dance floor. Pop, rock or disco, Leos’ dramatic tracks will make you scream at the top of your lungs. From Dua Lipa’s New Rules and Whitney Houston’s classic I Wanna Dance With Somebody to Soulja Boy’s Kiss Me Thru the Phone, check out their tracklist.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Another sign under the guidance of Mercury, Virgo loves to get hooked onto good lyrics like Gemini. Virgos are very methodical, precise and specific in their liking and only like a song if they connect with it on a deeper level. For Virgos, songs are a means to transport one to special moments as well as experiences in their life. Whether it’s Harry Styles’ As It Was or Daft Punk’s Instant Crush – Virgo’s playlist is almost euphoric.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Being an air sign, Libra is always on the lookout for smooth and easygoing music. Soulful pop music, jazz as well as R&B are some genres Libras are best defined by. Having said that, these Venus-ruled beings also have a romantic streak which makes them inclined to tracks talking about relationships, falling in love, losing love and whatnot. These songs help Libras purge their heightened emotions and bring calmness. From James Blunt’s You’re Beautiful to Marshmello’s Happier, take a look at Libra’s Spotify Cosmic Playlist.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Beaming with intensity and passion, Scorpios mostly lean towards emotionally charged as well as sensuous songs to get going. You’ll find a lot of slow ballads like Lorde’s Hard Feelings/Loveless, Victoria Monét’s Moment to brooding songs like Ariana Grande’s Love Me Harder as well as Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up in Scorpio’s playlist.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Wise beyond their years and always looking to explore new horizons, Sagittarians’ musical tastes reflect their adventurous spirit. This open-minded sign juggles between everything from world music as well as rock to energetic electronic music. Being always inquisitive, Sagittarians are always on the lookout for the next best thing on the block. So if you’re looking for the best new music releases, check out this sign’s playlist.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Extremely disciplined and traditional in their approach, Capricorns love to jam to some classic, good old tracks that have a lot of soul as well as precision. You’ll find this zodiac sign’s Spotify Cosmic Playlist decked with either the defining hits of an era or some soothing jazz and blues music. From Calvin Harris and Rihanna‘s summer anthem, This Is What You Came For, to Amy Wimehouse’s masterpiece Back To Black, see how Capricorns up their mood!

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Aquarians have a free-spirited nature with a strong sense of individuality, which is clearly reflected in their unconventional music choices. From taking the indie route to thriving on alternative music, this sign churns out empowering songs from myriad genres that’ll suit the musical palette of many. Aquarians, like their elemental air sign, appear to resist classification and their expansive playlist is a testament.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

The water sign is known for being very intuitive and emotional, connecting to as well as appreciating music like no other. For Pisceans, a song has to speak to their heart and soul, evoking a specific memory or instance in their life. Their playlist will make you drown in emotions, helping you escape reality in dire situations. From James Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Go to Rihanna’s Love On The Brain and also Justin Bieber‘s Sorry – Pisceans’ Spotify Cosmic Playlist boasts some powerful melodies.

