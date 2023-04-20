10 books recommended by Jeff Bezos that’ll steer your journey to success

Jeff Bezos is one of the most influential business figures, who has left no stone unturned in building his legacy. Whether it’s his 28-year-long journey as the Amazon CEO or his highly-ambitious aerospace company Blue Origin, Bezos has been a trailblazer in every way. Just like other Silicon Valley bigshots (Bill Gates and Elon Musk), Bezos is also a voracious reader. He has often credited his success to the books he has chanced upon over the years.

Did you know that his love for books resulted in the formation of Amazon? The e-commerce giant started out in 1995 as a website that only sold books. The aim was to give a chance to lesser-known authors and small publications to exhibit their creations. In the biography ‘The Everything Store‘, author Brad Stone mentions that books played a significant role in cultivating Bezos’ leadership style and thought process.

Amazon employees are also familiar with what’s called ‘Jeff’s Reading List’. This list contains books ranging from autobiographies, business, technology and more that helped him achieve billionaire status. So, if you’re a budding entrepreneur looking for new ways and ideas to improve your business or simply seeking inspiration to kickstart your road to success, Bezos’ book recommendations will aid you immensely.

We’ve curated a list of the best book recommendations by Jeff Bezos that’ll steer you on the path to success.

10 book recommendations by Jeff Bezos to read, pronto: