7 books recommended by Steve Jobs all entrepreneurs should read

Steve Jobs needs little introduction; the American business magnate, inventor, and investor founded and/or spearheaded some of the biggest and most relevant companies in the world today, such as Apple and Pixar, and NeXT Inc. Steve Jobs’ success would always be one for the ages, so to get a glimpse (even a small one) into his mind, we’ve picked out some of his best book recommendations.

The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton M. Christensen and Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind by Shunryu Suzuki are among many books recommended by Steve Jobs (1955-2011) for anyone who seeks spiritual enlightenment and wants to learn tips and tricks for running a business as the pioneer in revolutionary technologies once sought.

As co-founder of Apple Computer, Inc. (now Apple Inc.), he revolutionised the computer industry in a manner in ways that few others have managed. Although Tim Cook has taken the reins of the company, the innovative products that were made by Apple under Jobs’ guidance continue to change the way people, businesses and the world operate. However, while tech was everything that defined the American entrepreneur, spirituality was his solace which fuelled his passion. As per Jobs only authorised memoir Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography by Walter Isaacson, he was a practising Zen Buddhist, and often seeked spiritual books that guided his thought processes in his personal and work life.

Jobs has mentioned various books in his biography which apparently helped him achieve unparalleled success, and many of them belong to the genre of spirituality. He says that they not only changed his vision towards life but also at a point influenced him to become a practitioner of spirituality.

Moreover, many inspiring books have been penned on Jobs’ success as an entrepreneur and a leader, such as Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different by Karen Blumenthal, Becoming Steve Jobs by Brent Schlender and The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs by Dr. Robert M. Toguchi, which you could read as well.

So, if you have an interest in tech and business and want to find answers to questions about life, death and beyond, you must consider these books recommended by Steve Jobs for business and spiritual enlightenment.

Steve Jobs book recommendations: 7 to help you reach the same success