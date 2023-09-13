Who is Bianca Censori? 8 things you must know about Kanye West’s ‘wife’

Bianca Censori, who is believed to be the new wife of Kanye West, officially known as Ye, is making headlines across the globe.

Ye was previously married to reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who is, entirely of her own accord, a billionaire by net worth and one of the richest self-made women in the US. With Ye, Kardashian has four children. The couple divorced in November 2022.

On 13 January 2023, TMZ reported that Ye had married Censori. Citing sources, the American tabloid said they had “some sort of wedding ceremony — though we’re told it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.”

Although Censori is known for her sartorial fashion choices, she stirred controversy with the sheer bodysuits she wore in Italy most recently. While leaving her hotel in Florence with Ye, Censori was also dressed in a nude outfit, holding a purple pillow close to her chest and even went shopping with Ye.

Her outfits have reportedly not gone down well with the locals. One particular incident caused enough furore in Venice. The couple were photographed touring the Venetian canals in a boat. It is not clear what exactly happened on the boat, but reports suggest that locals were furious with their actions — photographs of which went viral.

Following the incident, Venetian Turismo Motoscafi, the company which owns the boat, banned Kanye West and his new wife for life.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, the company said the couple will “no longer be welcome” on any of their boats anywhere. The company added that their staff were “completely unaware” of what was happening between the two on the boat.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the company said, adding, “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

Whatever the reason, Censori — as has always been the case with Ye — is certainly everywhere in the news, leading to interest in who she is.

Things to know about Bianca Censori, the new wife of Kanye West

Censori is Australian

Bianca Censori was born and raised in Melbourne. Reports say that she grew up in the Melbourne suburb of Ivanhoe, which is described as an affluent area.

While some reports say Censori has two sisters — Angelina Censori and Alyssia Censori — others suggest that Alyssia may be a relative and not her sister.

Her exact age is not known. The Sun, however, reported in July 2023 that she is 28 years old and says that she was born on 5 January 1995.

Bianca Censori has work experience in design

She studied at Carey Baptist Grammar School in the city and then attended the University of Melbourne for her Bachelor in Architecture (BArch) from 2013 to 2017. She also completed her Master in Architecture (MArch) from the same university in 2020.

Her LinkedIn profile says that she worked as a design consultant at Kelektiv in South Yarra from February 2016 to July 2017.

Immediately after leaving Kelektiv, she became a student architect at DP Toscano Architects based in Collingwood, where she remained for three years till June 2020.

Her profile says that she has been working as an architectural designer at Ye’s Yeezy brand since November 2020.

She once owned an accessories label

From 2013 to 2017, when she was still an undergraduate student, Censori ran an accessories label named Nylons Jewellery.

“I try (to) keep my studies and Nylons fairly separate. I’m always thinking of both and am always inspired by both, but I separate them so they can grow separately,” she said in an interview with i-D in 2016.

She participated in Melbourne Design Week

Her design credentials are pretty well known. Censori was one of the participants at the Melbourne Design Week held from 17 to 27 March 2022. She was part of the group exhibition named Vital Pleasures.

In a short profile about her, the Melbourne Design Week acknowledged her work as an architectural designer for Ye in Los Angeles.

“Her work engages with philosophical, aesthetic, and cultural references: these tropes generate contextual frameworks in which she designs buildings and objects,” the profile reads.

Her family was happy about the ‘wedding’

After the news of her supposed marriage to Ye broke, Censori’s sister Angelina told the Herald Sun, “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

Alyssia said that the family was “super happy for them both.”

People close to Ye and Censori had also expressed happiness at the ‘wedding.’

“Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly in 2022. “Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is.”

“Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects,” the source added. “He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”

But her friends say Ye has isolated herself

Even though her family expressed happiness, her friends have said that it is “hard to tell” how she’s feeling “because she’s been isolated from them.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source said in September 2023 that if Censori is “happy, then they’re happy for her.”

“Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time,” the source added. “Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately because they don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye.”

Ye may have written the song ‘Censori Overload’ about Bianca

Ye released “Censori Overload” on 7 December 2022. It was shared via Ye’s Instagram account and samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free.”

At the time, his relationship with Bianca Censori was not known. As such, media reports about the song from when it was released could not make the connection.

It was after the news of his ‘marriage’ to Bianca Censori came to light the following month that the media started speculating that the song is a nod to his new wife’s last name.

The song has since been deleted.

Bianca Censori has no social media presence

Censori has an active Instagram account with the handle @biancasensori. The bio on her profile reads: “Head of Architecture at YEEZY, Los Angeles, CA.”

As of 11 September 2023, she has over 20.5K followers. The only accounts she is following are the official Instagram accounts of the Yeezy brand and the community named YEEZY MAFIA. But there are no posts on her page, even though the account continues to be tagged by Instagram users.

(Hero and Featured images: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How old is Bianca Censori?

Some reports suggest that Bianca Censori is around 28 years old.

– What is Bianca Censori best known for?

Bianca Censori became famous worldwide when it was revealed that she is the new wife of Kanye West.

– Is Bianca Censori a real architect?

It is not clear if Bianca Censori is professionally an architect, though she holds degrees in architecture and has participated in design exhibitions.

– What is Bianca Censori’s nationality?

Bianca Censori is believed to be an Australian.