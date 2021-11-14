Experience boutique living in Singapore’s coolest shophouses with Figment

The word “co-living” often conjures images of inconvenience and cramped, uninspiring spaces, but Figment Singapore wants to change all that.

How, you ask? For starters, all its contemporary, smartly-designed suites and lofts aren’t in the latest skyscrapers in town. Quite the contrary, they’re nestled within curated shophouses in vibrant neighbourhoods, giving potential residents a true taste of what it’s like to live in actual residential enclaves.

Putting Singapore’s heritage at the forefront is a cause close to founder Fang Low’s heart, which explains the beautiful old shophouses that house these millennial-approved spaces, but he goes deeper by furnishing them with locally-made art, crafts and furniture too. Together, they create a truly Singaporean experience, both for locals and for those living in the city for the first time.

Inside Figment Singapore

This dedication spans from custom coffee mugs made with Figment’s soil used as the pigment, to coffee pod holders made from Angsana wood from felled trees that would’ve otherwise been disposed of. Design, as you can imagine, is a big part of the equation, especially since every aspect of the suites and lofts were designed to bring the creative community together.

Like most co-living spaces, Figment’s offerings include a private room with a bed, and common areas like the living and dining room, and kitchen, while en-suite bathrooms are available for certain units. If you’re the type to get trigger happy at home, you’ll be happy to know that every nook and cranny of these vibrant spots are Instagram-friendly. It currently operates homes in Little India, Jalan Besar, Joo Chiat, Emerald Hill & Geylang, all of which are easily accessible to the CBD, shopping centres, and local food markets.

Ambon House on Emerald Hill, for example, promises to be a tranquil oasis within the bustling streets of Orchard Road that greets its residents with lush bamboo on the outside and mid-century modern interiors within. The six-suite property — which once housed Straits Chinese families — was gazetted as a conservation area in 1989, and remains to be an architectural gem today, with warm-hued decor inspired by cinnamon and sandalwood — two common spices native to the region.

Shang House at the Balestier Conservation Area, on the other hand, spotlights the district’s history in rattan manufacturing by restoring the pre-war terrace house with custom-made furniture, homeware and art made from the material. The neighbourhood, which spans a history of 180 years, is a charming hodgepodge of old-school businesses and cultural landmarks, so you won’t be hard pressed to find a good traditional coffee roaster or bakery around.

Of the extensive menu of accommodation choices, our favourite still remains to be Still House on one of Singapore’s most eclectic district: Joo Chiat. Designed by Studio Juju, the pastel-pink property harnesses the relaxing properties of a muted colour scheme, rounded edges, and natural materials to create a welcoming space inside that’s gentle on the senses. The minimalist affair doesn’t shy away from art and accents of colours though; select pieces by Wu Yanrong and Enzo Mari have been handpicked to add vibrancy to the place.

(All images: Figment)