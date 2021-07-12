That newly renovated dream home or fixer-upper investment property you just purchased may come with a surprise or two: poor drainage, sagging floors, electrical or plumbing issues and more. Therefore, it’s important to plan for the unexpected and there’s no better way to prevent these home renovation issues in the first place than with proactive seasonal maintenance. Here are expert tips from David Steckel, home expert at Thumbtack, a website that connects homeowners with local professionals.

Wiring Issues

Bring in a licensed electrician to test and make sure that the one home renovation issue is not endemic. “It is rare to have one problem that is not part of a larger problem, though sometimes people can short a wire or damage a switch or plug, and in many cases, there are problems further up the chain that an electrician can solve,” says Steckel. For instance, if you keep tripping a breaker, they might have originally installed the lighting and power on the same breaker and an electrician can perform tests.

Wood Rot

It takes a long period of consistent moisture for wood to rot. “If you have rotten wood in the shower, it’s probably a leak in the base, damaged caulking or maybe a gap in the glass or curtain,” says Steckel. “If your window sills are rotting in one area, they’re probably all rotting. At this point, it might be too late to repair and you’ll have to replace them.” In an ideal world, you’ll have reviewed the exterior of your home in the spring looking for this type of damage and booked a painter to seal the exposed wood before the next fall.

Pipe Rust or Breakage

Water damage can lead to other problems so it’s best to get ahead of it by calling a plumber. “These professionals can help you determine the extent of the breakage, rust, or leak and the best course of action,” advises Steckel.

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Twentyseven/ Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.