7 rising local musicians in Singapore to add to your playlists today

The Singaporean music circuit has been gaining an increasing amount of traction over the past couple of years.

Names like JJ Lin, Kit Chan, Stephanie Sun used to (and still do!) dominate the scene in the early 2000s, with unprecedented success globally as well. The second wave of popular local musicians include names like Nathan Hartono, Gentle Bones, and The Sam Willows — all of whom are still pursuing their craft today.

Yet, Singapore’s pool of musicians has been steadily on the rise — and in all sorts of different genres, no less. If you’ve been on the lookout for fresh, talented musicians to listen to, we’ve put together a list of our favourite under-the-radar artistes to add to your playlist.

Ysa Yaneza Ysa Yaneza, a Singaporean-Filipino singer-producer, writes about modern day situations and problems, dressing her music for the bubblegum pop world of the 90s. Y2K-chic bops? We’re all here for it. Listen to her on Spotify here.

Jason Yu Singer-songwriter Jason Yu started his music career busking along Orchard Road, where he quickly gained popularity with his affable personality and charming voice. While he mainly woos the crowd in English, he is also experimenting more with other languages as well — he recently collaborated with local artiste Soph T to release a Mandarin single too. Check out his music here.

Ffion Ffion, a pop and R&B singer, is one to add to your Spotify favourites. Her songs evoke laidback, chill vibes that perfectly accompany her soothing vocals, and we could listen to “Personal” on repeat for hours. Listen to her latest release “i like you” here.

Keyana Keyana draws eyes wherever she goes, largely because of her bewitching good looks, but that isn’t all she’s known for. Part Ghanaian and part Singaporean-Chinese, the R&B musician has a hold on us with her emotional croons — go listen to “Scorpio” if you haven’t already. Follow her on Spotify here.

Maximilian We don’t know who Felicia is, but all the tunes in Maximilian’s “for Felicia” album are soothing bops we’d listen to a rainy day, so, thank you, Felicia. His latest single “2942” is also a catchy and relaxing song that we’d recommend to any new listener. Add his songs to your playlist now.

Dominic Chin Singapore-based pop artist Dominic Chin is best known for his personal brand of soul-meets-R&B-meets-electro pop. His latest release, “Re:Licensed to Cry” sees his own tracks, rearranged to feature different artists in the Singaporean music circuit. Check out his tunes here.

Kitty Purrnaz Those in the local indie music scene wouldn’t be strangers to Kitty Purrnaz. Her breakthrough debut single “cry” won the Youth Music Award 2021 for Single of the Year, and the singer for the lovelorn song even made it to Singapore’s National Day Concert stage last year. Listen to her music here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Lenne Chai)