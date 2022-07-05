Lifestyle Asia
Home > Culture > The Arts > 7 rising local musicians in Singapore to add to your playlists today
7 rising local musicians in Singapore to add to your playlists today
Culture
05 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

7 rising local musicians in Singapore to add to your playlists today

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
7 rising local musicians in Singapore to add to your playlists today
Culture
7 rising local musicians in Singapore to add to your playlists today

The Singaporean music circuit has been gaining an increasing amount of traction over the past couple of years.

Names like JJ Lin, Kit Chan, Stephanie Sun used to (and still do!) dominate the scene in the early 2000s, with unprecedented success globally as well. The second wave of popular local musicians include names like Nathan Hartono, Gentle Bones, and The Sam Willows — all of whom are still pursuing their craft today.

Yet, Singapore’s pool of musicians has been steadily on the rise — and in all sorts of different genres, no less. If you’ve been on the lookout for fresh, talented musicians to listen to, we’ve put together a list of our favourite under-the-radar artistes to add to your playlist.

rising local musicians in Singapore

Ysa Yaneza

Ysa Yaneza, a Singaporean-Filipino singer-producer, writes about modern day situations and problems, dressing her music for the bubblegum pop world of the 90s. Y2K-chic bops? We’re all here for it.

Listen to her on Spotify here.

rising local musicians in Singapore Jason yu

Jason Yu

Singer-songwriter Jason Yu started his music career busking along Orchard Road, where he quickly gained popularity with his affable personality and charming voice. While he mainly woos the crowd in English, he is also experimenting more with other languages as well — he recently collaborated with local artiste Soph T to release a Mandarin single too.

Check out his music here.

rising local musicians in Singapore Ffion

Ffion

Ffion, a pop and R&B singer, is one to add to your Spotify favourites. Her songs evoke laidback, chill vibes that perfectly accompany her soothing vocals, and we could listen to “Personal” on repeat for hours.

Listen to her latest release “i like you” here.

rising local musicians in Singapore Keyana

Keyana

Keyana draws eyes wherever she goes, largely because of her bewitching good looks, but that isn’t all she’s known for. Part Ghanaian and part Singaporean-Chinese, the R&B musician has a hold on us with her emotional croons — go listen to “Scorpio” if you haven’t already.

Follow her on Spotify here.

rising local musicians in Singapore Maximilian

Maximilian

We don’t know who Felicia is, but all the tunes in Maximilian’s “for Felicia” album are soothing bops we’d listen to a rainy day, so, thank you, Felicia. His latest single “2942” is also a catchy and relaxing song that we’d recommend to any new listener.

Add his songs to your playlist now.

rising local musicians in Singapore Dominic chin

Dominic Chin

Singapore-based pop artist Dominic Chin is best known for his personal brand of soul-meets-R&B-meets-electro pop. His latest release, “Re:Licensed to Cry” sees his own tracks, rearranged to feature different artists in the Singaporean music circuit.

Check out his tunes here.

rising local musicians in Singapore kitty purrnaz

Kitty Purrnaz

Those in the local indie music scene wouldn’t be strangers to Kitty Purrnaz. Her breakthrough debut single “cry” won the Youth Music Award 2021 for Single of the Year, and the singer for the lovelorn song even made it to Singapore’s National Day Concert stage last year.

Listen to her music here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Lenne Chai)

Local Music local musicians
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.