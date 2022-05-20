You can now buy contemporary art on Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter is expanding its expertly curated Home category with fine art e-commerce platform ap8.art – bridging the gap between physical and digital art worlds through a line-up of collections by contemporary artists.

Made exclusive to Net-A-Porter, shoppers and aficionados can now access top-grade, museum-quality, artworks with the ease and convenience of a click. For the first time ever, exceptional artwork is made accessible to a new global audience by equipping them with the tools and knowledge to shop for art confidently and with unmatched ease.