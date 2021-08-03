Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is now scoring a new ballet

What does an electronic music maestro do after retiring from being one of the most prolific names in the industry?

Some say it’s living the life in a mid-century modern home by the beach, but Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is headed straight for the ballet.

Before you balk, he’s not about to drop a pirouette on stage anytime soon. Instead, the French musician is going to score a new ballet titled Mythologies, created in collaboration with Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocaj.

The 90-minute production, which will be performed by The Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitane will run next year from 1 — 10 July at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

This might be his first project post-Daft Punk break up, but like his other works will be just as rife with meaning. According to the ballet, director Angelin Preljocaj, founder of Ballet Preljocaj Mythologies will explore “contemporary rituals and the founding myths that shape the collective imagination”.

Now we’ll just have to wait to see if his unique brand of music will make ballerinas dance just as hard as it made us.

(Hero and featured image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP)