6 exclusive celebratory Christmas Bearbricks on our wish list this festive season

Japanese company MEDICOM TOY has left no stone unturned this Christmas for its most famous export, the Bearbrick.

Founded by Tatsuhiko Akashi in 2001, these vinyl collectibles have expanded to include a variety of figurines inspired by superheroes, fashion, modern art and much more.

Some are, of course, more precious than the others having fetched thousands of dollars at auctions, including Christie’s.

Additionally, Bearbrick has collaborated with renowned entertainment companies, fashion houses and museums, including Disney, Pixar, Chanel, Nike, Hermès, Comme Des Garçons, Phil Frost, Levis and Stüssy and the Van Gogh Museum, to release exclusive collectables.

For the festivities, however, Medicom Toy has created a number of Bearbricks themed around holiday season. From Christmas trees and snowflakes to some of the most well-known Disney and Pixar characters, these exclusive Bearbricks will sweep you and any guests off their feet.

Below, six exclusive celebratory Christmas Bearbricks on our wish list this festive season:

(Main and Featured image: BE@RBRICK)