KAWS:HOLIDAY is coming to Singapore with a giant artwork and exclusive merch

Christmas comes early for KAWS fans in Singapore this year. The American artist is making the island the latest stop for his KAWS:HOLIDAY art installation series.

From 13 November to 21 November, a 42m-long artwork of the iconic KAWS character, Companion, will be showcased at The Float @ Marina Bay. The giant sculpture will feature the character, with its crossed-out eyes, in a reclined position, embracing a miniature version of itself against the city skyline. The installation will be open to the public.

The event marks the first time that KAWS is bringing his KAWS:HOLIDAY series to Singapore. The project launched in 2018 in collaboration with AllRightReserved, a Hong Kong-based creative studio. It has since toured Asian cities like Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan and Seoul, where the artist unveiled a larger-than-life floating sculpture. Last year, a metallic, astronaut Companion artwork was even launched into outer space.

Speaking about the chance to showcase to Singapore, the artist shared, “At a time when international travel may be challenging for many, I am thankful for the opportunity through the ongoing HOLIDAY project to bring art experiences to different localities, and am excited to come to Singapore for the first time.”

KAWS:HOLIDAY Singapore is one for the history books for another reason: it’s the last major event to be held at The Float @ Marina Bay before its redevelopment begins in March 2022.

Limited-edition KAWS collectibles in Singapore: release date, prices and more

To mark the occasion, KAWS will also release a series of art collectibles exclusive to Singapore. The highlight is a 10.5-inch long Companion vinyl figure much like the one showcased at Marina Bay, available in the colours brown, grey and black.

There will also be limited-edition camping sets — only 500 of them will be available — as well as tank tops and paper fans emblazoned with the word “Singapore” in the artist’s recognisable cartoon font.

The collection launches on Saturday, 13 November, on 11.00am (Singapore time) on ddtstore.com. Orders will be shipped out from December. Until then, take a look at the goodies up for grabs below.

Header photo credit: AllRightsReserved