Primary figure of the Beat Generation and influential postmodern author William S. Burroughs once posited, “As soon as you stop growing, you start dying.”

Hence, if growth is a requirement for continuing existence, what does it take to grow beyond a well taken photograph, and into the realm of the sublime? It’s a question which Leica Camera Singapore asks and hopes to answer through the lenses (no pun intended) of six local artists who have been asked to set aside their insecurities and step outside of their comfort zone.

The best artists are often prepared to be uncomfortable. A little bit of discomfort goes a long way in terms of personal development. Sure, no one likes feeling uncomfortable, but it’s a big part of improving your performance, creativity and learning in the long run. Routines may make you feel at ease and in control, but what a constant routine really does is dull your sensitivities. With this in mind Leica Camera Singapore’s first-ever campaign sees six local renowned photographers coming together to take on a completely different genre of photography.

6 local renowned photographers and 6 unique styles, “Challenge The Limits’’ is all about the perseverance and grit of the photographers as they challenge themselves out of their comfort zone. A portrayal of the belief of the human spirit and untapped potentiality, Singaporean photographers Adele Chan, Aik Beng Chia, Munster Cheong, Leslie Heng, Jeryl Tan and Hosanna Swee train their seasoned lenses onto unfamiliar territory as they embrace each other’s area of expertise; true to their artists’ spirit of adventure and boldness.

Leica Camera challenges Singaporean photographers

“I challenge myself by attempting a genre in an unfamiliar territory – documenting spaces. Approaching this with an introspective viewpoint, my work undergoes experimentation and self-reflection, which is diametrically opposing to my commercial practice. Through this process, I begin to question the notion, “what is a photograph?”” – Munster with the Leica SL2S

The first pair of photographers are Munster Cheong and Leslie Heng whose works are now exhibited at the Leica Gallerie at Raffles Hotel Singapore from now to the 24th of August. All 6 photographers will be featured as they complete their challenge mission in their respective campaigns during the said period. Munster and Lesile’s work titled “The Soul Needs More Space Than The Body” showcases two dedicated months of learning about each other’ practices and nuances through the camera and how they are now able to see from a new perspective through their works.

“For someone who doesn’t photograph people much, coming into this campaign definitely brought me to unchartered waters. But just like my love for exploration, this challenge in itself was pushing my own boundaries of shooting portraits. And I am more than thrilled to take on this challenge.” – Leslie Heng

Munster @Munsterphotography whose medium of challenge is high definition video projection on archival print, showcases the time lapse of the body through dawn to dusk and raises the question and meaning of our bodies as vessels to provide the setting of our experiences. Munster’s partner Leslie Heng @blackmobil, showcases eight individuals whom he highly admires, as he gets pasts his own inhibitions of doing portraits in photography. The photo-graphs are all paired with voice recordings of autobiographical interviews with each person; each story unique just like our own.

Challenge the Limits’ other Photographer Contenders

16 August to 8 September: Hosanna Swee (Fashion photography) and Chia Aik Beng (Street photography)

1 November to 30 November: Adele Chan (Lifestyle photography) and Jeryl Chan (Architecture photography)

All six exhibits will also be exhibited at a heritage site that will soon be unveiled nearer to date in the early part of January 2022 in conjunction with the Singapore Art Week.