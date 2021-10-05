Home > Culture > The Arts > Want your very own “Red Light, Green Light” doll from Squid Game?
Culture
05 Oct 2021 05:42 PM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Amidst the literal blood, sweat, and tears flowing through Netflix’s latest hit, Squid Game, there were three things most recognisable: The shapes on the masks, the green tracksuits, and that terrorising gaze from that infamous giant animatronic “Red Light, Green Light” doll.

squid game red light green light doll
(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’ve particularly enjoyed her role on the show, the good news is you can now have your very own at home. South Korean toy designer Hyun-Seung Rim (aka twelveDot) has collaborated with fellow designers jackpot777, systemati.k, and BOXTIGER to unleash a number of these Squid Game dolls on fans, albeit in a smaller size.

squid game red light green light doll
(Image credit: @twelveDot)

Don’t be fooled by the doll’s innocently flushed cheeks and neat pigtails, her lifeless stare is just as terrifying as her series counterpart’s, so you’ll want to move at your own risk.

Stay tuned for news on when they’ll drop.

(Hero and featured image credit: @twelveDot)

Culture Entertainment Netflix Squid Game collectible toy
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches Beauty Style
