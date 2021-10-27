New to screen printing? Try it out at Youths in Balaclava’s craft workshop this weekend

If you’ve spent enough time on TikTok, you would already be familiar with the wonders and possibilities of silk screen printing.

Well, now you can do more than scroll through short-form videos on a screen. On 30 and 31 October, Youths in Balaclava will be hosting a craft workshop with local vintage store Stakeout.

The event, dubbed “IT’S A SCIENCE EXPERIMENT”, is open to complete beginners and promises to be a “safe space” to experiment and discover the processes of silk screen printing. Participants can purchase any Stakeout product (think vintage T-shirts and denim jackets) or one of Youth In Balaclava’s blank T-shirts to silk screen their own designs on.

You can also try your hand at leather crafting and learn how to make your own edgy leather bracelets that you can take home, along with exclusive badges by Youths in Balaclava and Stakeout.

The workshop is true to Youth in Balaclava’s DIY ethos, and it certainly upholds the local fashion collective’s ideals as shared with us in an interview this year: “Schools can also take up more extracurricular activities such as painting, sewing, and drawing, to name a few, instead of mostly promoting sports. It can really allow students to really find ways to express themselves and also find their interests.”

The event will be led by members of Youths in Balaclava, as well as the staff at Stakeout (who are the same folks behind that other local vintage fashion store, Loop Garms). In other words, you’re guaranteed a casual, laid-back environment where you can feel free to ask any questions you may have.

Isn’t that a cool way to spend your Halloween weekend? Head to Stakeout’s Instagram for more information, as well as directions to their store where the workshop will be held this weekend from 12.30pm to 7.30pm. (Oh, and make sure you’re fully vaccinated!)

(Photo credit: Chalffy / Getty Images)