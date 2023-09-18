10 of the most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards of all time

It’s time to d-d-d-duel. You may be going to the Shadow Realm but at least you’ll be the fanciest one there. Here are the most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards of all time.

When we talk about card games, Yu-Gi-Oh! is a blueprint for many. With its start in manga, then anime series, countless films, spin-offs, physical copies, and more, only a small number have arguably came close to its legacy.

Of course, card games have production cycles. Some may be lost to time, and many are printed in editions that would make them go up in rarity. News of Pokémon cards and Magic the Gathering cards being sold at high prices are not uncommon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! has had its fair share of those, too. Let’s see if you recognise some of these very expensive cards.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jovan Vasiljević/Unsplash]

Most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards of all time

Black Luster Soldier (reportedly $2 million)

Objectively a horrible card in today’s power-crept standards, the Black Luster Soldier holds the distinction of being a unique reward card presented at the inaugural Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament held in 1999. Crafted from stainless steel, it stands as the sole specimen of its kind, rendering its rarity through the roof. Reports of potential sales, while speculative, have hinted at staggering figures reaching into the millions. Anyone who got this card can just retire from the game now.

2002 Blue Eyes White Dragon 1st Edition PSA ($47,200)

Blue Eyes White Dragon is one of the most emblematic cards you can associate the franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh! with. In fact, it first appeared way back in 1998, and it has been getting proper support; still viable in global tournaments until today. That’s why a few remaining of the first edition cards skyrocketed in price. The 2002 edition has been sold for $47,200.

Also, while not this exact edition, a father has gone viral for selling his very rare Blue Eyes White Dragon to pay for his daughter’s education.

2002 LOB 1st Edition Exodia The Forbidden One PSA 10 ($35,000)

Exodia The Forbidden One is one of the most popular archetypes ever since it was released to the world in 1998. After all, it’s the first card ever printed that features an alternate win condition: draw all five parts of Exodia, and you win the game. The newer draw decks that was spawned from Exodia is also extremely boring to play against. However, it doesn’t make this card any lower in value.

2004 Shonen Jump Championship Cyber-Stein PSA 10 ($30,100)

“Pay 5000 life points. Special summon 1 fusion monster from your fusion deck to the field in attack position.” Back when fusion monsters were just a high-attack beat stick, this card wasn’t that overpowered. In today’s time, it’s totally banned from tournaments (except TCG where it’s limited to only one). As this edition is a tournament award for the winner of Shonen Jump Championship, it’s up there as the most expensive.

1999 Perfectly Ultimate Great Moth No Red DDS Promo PSA 10 ($29,999.99)

Perfectly Ultimate Great Moth is a ritual monster before ritual monsters became a thing. At this point in time, the reported number of the card’s population is 11, so naturally, the price is reflected in its availability.

2002 LOB Blue Eyes Black Dragon 1st Edition PSA 10 ($29,000)

Knowing availability affects pricing, the first edition of Blue Eyes Black Dragon has a reported population of 69. It’s the first time ever that this card has been released in English for players outside Japan, and this card is also famous for its archetype that has been getting supports until today.

2003 Dark Magician Girl Secret Rare 1st Edition PSA 10 ($20,187)

Dark Magician Girl comes with Magician’s Force, Yu-Gi-Oh!’s eight expansion released in 2003. The expansion consisted of 108 total cards, and this card is a Super Rare, so only two can be found per set.

2007 Gold Sarcophagus Ultra Rare Shonen Jump Prize Card PSA 8 ($17,500)

This card is awarded at Shonen Jump Championship, four copies each year. When Konami took over Yu-Gi-Oh!, they replaced them with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series, resulting in this card never being one of the rewards ever again. This expensive Gold Sarcophagus card is from the 2007 championship.

2002 Morphing Jar Tournament Pack 2 PSA 10 ($15,000)

When Morphing Jar is activated, both players discard their cards and draw five new cards. In most cases, your opponent won’t be your friend anymore. With a population of only 24, it’s no wonder that this tournament pack promo card is so in demand.

2002 Tournament Pack 1 Mechanicalchaser PSA 10 ($14,999)

The Mechanicalchaser is just a high attack monster, but the ones from Tournament Pack 1 only has a population of 25. It may not be the most expensive one, but it’s harder for someone to put it on sale when the population is low. Good luck locating it and even harder, buying one.