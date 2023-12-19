KFC feasts to Krampus: 11 most unique Christmas traditions around the world

Mulled wine, matching fuzzy sweaters, cosy fireplaces, Merry Christmas sweets, presents, ornaments, cards, and carols – these rituals typically encapsulate the Christmas spirit for many. This is the biggest holiday season in the world, celebrated with enthusiasm across continents and cultures. However, Christmas traditions, like hanging an empty sock for Santa Claus or decorating pine or Christmas trees, have evolved over centuries around the world.

Yuletide nuggets: Delving into quirky Christmas trivia

Did you know that the date December 25 became synonymous with Christmas only after 336 AD? That is when the Roman church celebrated Christmas on the winter equinox festival of Saturnalia.

Christmas was even banned once, in 1644, by the English Puritans, alleging that the festivities encouraged rioting, leading to the Second Civil War in England.

It is not the British, but the Germans who are credited for decorating a pine tree and making it a popular symbol to bring in the holiday cheer! This winter festival has broken the religious shackles and has emerged as a huge global event that has significantly influenced our popular culture, food habits and social fabric over the last few decades.

Unwrapping unique Christmas traditions around the world

Switzerland

The concept of Advent calendars is Switzerland’s gift to the world. This ritual involves making these special calendars with little surprises for each day leading up to Christmas Eve, fostering a bonding exercise between parents and children.

Sweden

In Sweden, the symbol for the Christmas festival is not Santa Claus, elves or Christmas trees, but a gigantic goat sculpture made out of straw, locally known as Gävle Goat! This straw goat is part of a pagan tradition that gained more importance after 1966. Every year, a giant hay goat, approximately 42 feet high, is mounted on the prime spot, Castle Square in Gävle, serving as a huge tourist attraction and a cultural symbol of Sweden.

Finland

Christmas holds great significance in Nordic countries, and in Finland, it is a tradition to enjoy a special pudding made at home using simple ingredients like rice, milk, cinnamon and butter. The surprise ingredient is almonds, and whoever finds it in their pudding is considered lucky, receiving an extra present!

Philippines

South Asian countries also embrace Christmas celebrations, and in San Fernando, Philippines, the town lights up with beautiful lanterns in vibrant colours called “parols”, symbolising the traditional Star of Bethlehem. The Filipinos celebrate Ligligan Parul or Lantern Festival during Christmas, giving the world a bewitching site to admire.

Iceland

In Iceland, if you’ve been naughty, you might find a rotten potato in your shoe! Instead of Santa, Icelandic kids are visited by the 13 Yule Lads. According to tradition, these mischievous characters fill children’s shoes with candy if they have been good, but if not, they get a rotten potato!

Japan

This is a bizarre one, but we’re nor surprised. In a relatively recent practice, people simply order from the American fast-food franchise Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to celebrate the holiday. This Christmas tradition originated from a marketing campaign in 1974 known as “Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii!” or “Kentucky for Christmas”. This practice continues to be followed in Japan today.

Norway

Christmas is uniquely celebrated on December 23 and 25 in Norway, unlike the rest of the world. The festive season officially kicks off on December 3, with the 23rd celebrated as ‘Little Christmas’. On this day, the tree is decorated and gingerbread is enjoyed.

New Zealand

In contrast to the traditional White Christmas, the holiday season in New Zealand is a summer affair for those in the Southern Hemisphere. Without fireplaces or sweaters, Kiwis enjoy grand cookouts with their families outdoors. Also, their Christmas tree is not a pine tree but a local species with red flowers known as Pohutukawa.

Ireland

In Ireland, a tall red candle is lit on the window sill to signify the season of warmth and homecoming. More than a religious practice, there is a political reason behind this tradition. Irish Catholics, compelled to accept the Church of Ireland, believed that lighting a red candle on their front window served as an invitation to Catholic priests for a house mass.

Poland

In Poland, a unique Christmas tradition involves the preparation of a special cracker/wafer known as “oplatek”. Each family member breaks a piece bit by bit while making a special wish for the occasion. Another distinctive Christmas ritual involves every family keeping an extra seat at their table for an uninvited guest who can’t be turned away without a meal.

Austria

While we are acquainted with the old, cuddly and merry-looking version of Santa Claus or St Nicholas, Austria introduces us to his evil counterpart, known as the “Bad Santa” or Krampus. This scary-looking masked creature is used to instil fear in children, encouraging them to be good throughout the year.

(Hero and featured image credit: Kira auf der Heide/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the significance of the “Jólabókaflóð” tradition in Iceland?

A special edition of Jólabókaflóð, or Yule books of stories, is published every Christmas season. These books are popular gifts exchanged in the Nordic countries.

-How do people in Ethiopia celebrate Christmas?

The Ethiopians celebrate Christmas on January 7, following the ancient Julian calendar.

-How is Christmas celebrated in Mexico with the “Posadas” tradition?

Las Posadas is celebrated across Mexico from December 16-24. Posadas, loosely translated to ‘inn’ in English, involves the enactment of Joseph and pregnant Mary trying to find shelter before the birth of Jesus Christ as people visit each other’s homes.

-What is the tradition of “La Befana” in Italy?

Just like Father Christmas or Santa Claus, La Befana is a friendly Italian witch who brings presents for well-behaved children on the day of Epiphany on January 6, according to Italian tradition.

-How is Hanukkah celebrated alongside Christmas in Israel?

Hanukkah, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, is a Jewish festival celebrated from December 7 to 15.. Candles are lit in oil and deep-fired food such as latkes is prepared during this festival, which commemorates the temple rededication in Jerusalem in the second century BC.

-What is the story behind the Christmas pickle ritual in Germany?

An ornament shaped like a pickle is hidden in the Christmas tree, and family members must find it among the deep greens. The person finding it gets good luck and extra presents that year.

-What is the significance of the “Simbang Gabi” tradition in the Philippines?

The Filipino tradition of Simbang Gabi refers to the nine days of Christmas morning mass conducted from December 16 to 24. Simbang Gabi is held at 4 am, marking the crack of dawn.

-Why do people in Sweden celebrate with the “Yule Goat”?

Every year, a giant hay goat, about 42 feet high, is mounted on Castle Square in Gävle, Sweden, attracting tourists as a cultural symbol. This straw goat is part of a pagan ritual that gained importance during Christmas after 1966.