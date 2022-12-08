The best Christmas desserts in Singapore to treat yourself with this year

Log cakes may be the fail-proof, after-dinner treat this festive season, but it’s really these best Christmas desserts in Singapore that will take your celebration to new heights.

Not only do they taste delicious, these Christmas desserts are also usually really snackable, which means you can sneak in a bite or two before your Christmas roast.

This year, we’re featuring a whole medley of treats with festive flavours that you’re sure to enjoy. Think donuts, cruffins, cookies, tarts, and even an edible wreath to be shared with family and friends. Read on for the full list of our favourites.

The best Christmas desserts in Singapore to fall in love with this year:

(Hero and featured image credit: Mr Holmes Bakehouse)