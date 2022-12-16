Gather the whole family for these scrumptious CNY 2023 menus

Chinese New Year 2023 (CNY 2023), is coming hot on the heels of Christmas.
Instead of replacing the wreaths and trees on Boxing Day with couplets and lanterns, vendors these days have already started prepping for the spring festival. There are times when we hear Jingle Bells ringing in our ears while browsing through CNY decor…trust us, our bodies are just as confused.
To mark the first time we’ve been able to properly celebrate the occasion, why not splurge a little on a family meal out? Reunion dinners and lunches are, after all, a hassle to prepare at home, and this means you’ll get to treat your loved ones to something special too. All the legwork is taken out for you when you head out for these scrumptious CNY 2023 menus, so you can focus on what really matters: your family.
If you’ve got to dine at home, you won’t have to fret either. Many of these locales offer takeaway dishes — the Royal Seafood Pot from Red House Seafood is a lifesaver — that you can reheat at home for a fuss-free meal.
Read on for the full list.
10 CNY 2023 menus to feast on with your loved ones:
Hop into a bountiful New Year with the reunion feasts at Shang Palace. The Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, helmed by executive Chinese chef Daniel Cheung, features a splendid spread of set menus and a la carte items. Think dishes like the braised bird’s nest soup, pan-fried foie gras, and roasted suckling pig among others in the seven and eight-course menus, while the a la carte menu showcases plates of roasted peking duck, sautéed lobster, braised abalone, braised pork knuckle, and more. Love dim sum? A Dim Sum Delights menu is available from 22 January to 5 February 2023 for lunch only.
Shang Palace’s CNY 2023 menus are available from 9 January to 5 February 2023.
Ring in the festivities with a feast at yì by Jereme Leung. Armed with not one, not two, but four stunning set menus and a la carte offerings, you and your family will be spoilt for choice here. As for your dishes, expect to tuck into plates of Ibérico pork char siew with pickled Bentong ginger and Australian lime caviar, braised 10-head South African abalone with fai cai black moss, fish maw and lettuce, as well as osmanthus and water chestnut cake.
The Lunar New Year a la carte menu is available from 24 January – 3 February 2023, while the Lunar New Year dine-in set menus are available from 9 January – 5 February 2023. On the eve of the Lunar New Year, 21 January 2023, only the Opulence set and vegetarian set menus will be available for dine-in.
Red House Seafood is ringing in the Year of the Rabbit the best way they know how — through an opulent spread of food. After tossing your way to prosperity with the ice plant yu sheng, receive blessings of abundance with the sweet and succulent steamed dragon tiger grouper fish with fresh clam. These dishes, among others, are featured on the various seasonal set menus and a la carte options for Chinese New Year 2023.
Dining at home? We highly recommend the royal seafood pot. While it states that it’s fit for four to six diners, we like to point out that it can easily feed eight guests with rice and an extra dish or two on the side. How, you ask? The claypot arrives at your home brimming with crab, prawns, threadfin fish stuffed with minced pork meat (our personal favourite!), fish puff, fresh clam, baby shanghai cabbage, and fish maw — plus some deliciously fragrant soup on the side to pour into it for easy reheating.
Red House Seafood’s CNY 2023 offering is available from 9 January to 5 February 2023.
Celebrate Chinese New Year with a resplendent feast at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant. You don’t have to fret here: simply make your reservation, show up, and dig into a six or eight-course Lunar New Year set menu. Here, expect treats like Wan Hao’s signature roasted chicken, steamed turbot with caviar in golden superior sauce and Chinese mustard green, and bird’s nest with Alaskan crab meat and crab roe superior broth. If you’re the kind to pick and choose your favourites, an a la carte menu is available too.
Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant’s CNY 2023 offerings are available from 26 December 2022 to 5 February 2023.
An auspicious medley of dishes awaits at Jade Restaurant. Start your feast with the eight delights pot, a collagen-packed, individually-potted pen cai filled with abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, flower mushrooms, dried scallop, pork tendon, Chinese cabbage, and yam. After a round of deep-fried ‘honeycomb’ Hokkaido scallop with spiced salted egg yolk, tuck into the trio of live red grouper, and radish cake with Shajing oyster in house-made X.O. chilli sauce, among others.
Jade Restaurant’s CNY 2023 set menus and a la carte dishes are available from 3 January to 5 February 2023.
Partake in a nourishing spread at Yan this CNY 2023. The sumptuous Yan harvest pen cai, is a one-pot wonder bound to impress: think 18 individually-prepared ingredients such as six-head whole abalone, sea cucumber, live prawns, scallops, roast pork, soya chicken, and roast duck. We’re not sure which you’ll love more, the double-boiled six-head whole abalone with fish maw, sea cucumber, and shredded conpoy, or the braised free-range chicken with fish maw in superior stock, but you’ll definitely find comfort in the steamed soon hock with preserved vegetables.
Yan’s CNY set menus are available from 1 January to 5 February 2023, while the CNY a la carte items are available only from 16 January to 5 February 2023.
A luxurious affair awaits at Madame Fan. On the a la carte menu, diners can expect perennial favourites like ume wasabi prawns and the pan-seared A4 wagyu with morel mushroom and black miso sauce, while the set menus highlight more lavish dishes. These include the charcoal grilled kurobuta pork neck with plum sauce, braised South African six-head abalone with tofu and broccoli, Boston lobster with springy wonton noodles, as well as deep-fried Chilean seabass with sweet and sour sauce.
Madame Fan’s CNY dishes are available for dine-in and takeaway from 9 January to 5 February 2023.
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit here at Man Fu Yuan. Executive Chinese chef Aaron Tan and his team have curated a list of masterfully created dishes for you and your loved ones to share. A couple of highlights from the kitchen include a hearty seafood bisque with braised crab meat, pan-seared A5 wagyu beef in Mongolian sauce, braised South Africa three-head abalone with Japanese spiky sea cucumber, and braised Chinese ramen with rock lobster — all of which can be found on the premium six-course Reunion prix-fixe menu.
Tuck into a la carte favourites and stunning feasts at Man Fu Yuan from 3 January 2022 to 5 February 2023.
Hai Tien Lo is inviting guests this CNY 2023 to celebrate the dawn of new beginnings with their delicious dishes. Besides a la carte dishes, guests can expect eight impeccable menus to choose from. Diners will be spoiled with dishes such as Chef Ricky’s signature chicken wing stuffed with bird’s nest, fresh crab meat, dried scallops and truffle, as well as double-boiled fish maw with bamboo pith and dried scallops in fish bone broth — we’re salivating at the thought of it already. Dim sum lovers, don’t fret: Hai Tien Lo also has all-you-can-eat dim sum at their Lunar New Year weekend buffet, which also features a complimentary Abundance yu sheng with smoked salmon and crispy silver fish during the festivities.
Hai Tien Lo’s Chinese New Year specials are available from 6 January to 5 February 2023.
Head Chef Lim Hong Lih of Andaz Singapore’s 5 on 25 has dreamed up a stylish reunion meal that’s great for friends and family alike. Dine against a chic interior fashioned by Andre Fu as you feast on new dishes like the braised Hokkaido scallops with e-fu noodles and truffle sauce, and the dang gui crispy roasted duck. Take it up a notch with the double-boiled bird’s nest or the braised whole Australian dried abalone and congratulations, you’ve just manifested an auspicious start to the new year.
Reunion meals at 5 on 25 are available from 9 January to 5 February 2023.