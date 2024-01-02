American whiskeys under S$85 for a rye-markable home collection

The lifeblood of several cocktail menus and a wallet-friendly alternative to the Scotches and single malts of the whiskey world — American bottles are as popular as they come. Best part? Whether you enjoy your sips spicy or sweet, there’s a delicious label out there for you. We list out a few that will only set you back by S$85 or less.

From taxation to Prohibition — American whiskey has a heady history. To qualify as one, a bottle needs to be ‘made in the USA,’ and feature malt that’s aged in new oak barrels as opposed to traditional renditions. These span six styles — bourbon, rye, rye malt, corn, malt, and wheat. The flavour profile is bold and eclectic. We’re talking vanilla, caramel, pepper, ginger, cinnamon, fruit, honey, toffee, allspice, the works — as delightful in a mixed creation as on-the-rocks. Combine this with their ubiquitous character and these expressions are quite the bang for your buck as well. If you’ve yet to add one to your home bar, here’s our pick of a few delicious options that are just under S$85.

Best bottles of American whiskey under S$85 for your bar

Bulleit Rye

From the house of one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America — complete with a history that goes back to 1987 — comes this delicious rye iteration that’s as bold and spicy as they come. It features a whooping 95 percent rye, higher than the industry standard of 51 percent. The pour is russet, with every sip offering notes of raisins, apricot, honey, vanilla, biscuit, and spice. The finish, meanwhile, is smooth and crisp with lingering hints of toffee.

Price: S$80.50

Get it here

Evan Williams

Consistently crowned one of the world’s best-selling whiskeys brands — Evan Williams boasts delicious bottles from Kentucky’s first commercial distillery. Compared to others at its price range, this expression is bottled at a higher ABV (45 percent). It pours amber and is smooth and rich with notes of mint and vanilla on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, offers hints of caramel, brown sugar, and pepper. A long finish rounds out the experience.

Price: S$75

Get it here

Templeton Rye Whisky 4 Years

A popular name in American whiskey circles — Templeton promises quality sips. The four-year expression is bold, with 95 percent eye mash to thank for it. It is charred in new oak barrels and pours a deep amber-copper. On the nose are hints of red fruits, white grapes, peanuts, Christmas spice, and apple cider. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with caramel, butterscotch, vanilla, apple, toffee, and allspice. The finish, meanwhile, is balanced and clean.

Price: S$85.

Get it here

Jim Beam Black Bourbon

An icon in its own right — Jim Beam is one of the most popular, recognised names in the American whiskey business. It promises expressions made with recipes passed down generations. We’re talking great-great grandfather. The Black Bourbon lives up to this reputation. It is triple aged — pouring golden with a rich aroma. On the nose are hints of vanilla and spice. Every sip, meanwhile, is clean, smooth, and reminiscent of caramel and vanilla.

Price: S$59.90

Get it here

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple

Near synonymous with American whiskeys — Jack Daniel’s is home to some of the most unique expressions. The Tennessee Apple is no exception. Made with real apples that are then blended with the brand’s Old No. 7, this expression is matured in handcrafted barrels and mellowed through maple charcoal. The payoff? Notes of freshly-cut apples, toffee, warm caramel, and spice in every sip. The finish, meanwhile, is fruity, rich, and smooth with a touch of oak.

Price: S$42

Get it here

Wild Turkey Bourbon

The celebrity whiskey of all American numbers — you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Wild Turkey at home. Besides being consistently referenced in the media, several celebrities have named the brand their go-to. The bourbon, in particular, is popular — aged in American white oak barrels with a level-four alligator char. The latter is understood as burning the barrels for a few seconds. The payoff? A deep-hued pour that’s bursting with notes of sweet vanilla, spice, and pears. The finish, meanwhile, is full and rich.

Price: S$53.80

Get it here

(Hero and featured image credit: Jack Ward/Unsplash)

Frequently Answered Questions (FAQs)

– What is the most popular whiskey in America?

Jack Daniel’s, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve, Sazerac, and Maker’s Mark are a few popular brands in America.

– What brands are American whiskey?

Jack Daniel’s, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve, Sazerac, Maker’s Mark, Evan Williams, Buffalo Trace are American whiskey brands.