Beerfest Asia returns to Singapore on 22-25 June 2023 with over 600 beers

Beerfest Asia is making its comeback to Singapore on 22 to 25 June 2023 with over 600 beers, a third of them launching here for the first time.

The 13th edition takes place at Kallang Outdoor Area and will feature beers from award-winning international and local breweries, as well as Japanese whiskies, hard seltzers, and food from popular local restaurants.

Musical performances are also scheduled on all four days, and Beerfest Asia has dedicated Sunday to families and pet owners with kid-friendly activities and spaces that welcome animals.

Drinks and food at Beerfest Asia 2023

More than 100 booths will be at Beerfest Asia serving 600 beers from major countries such the US, Australia, the UK, Belgium, and Germany. Lesser known beer-producing nations are represented as well, including Lithuania, Spain, and Jamaica.

Closer to home, brewers from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand will join local craft beer brands such as Alive Brewing, Brewlander, and Reddot Brewhouse in showcasing their wares.

Visitors will also be able to sample around 200 beers making their debut in Singapore, as well as winning brews from the Asia Beer Awards held at Beerfest Asia.

Those looking for alternatives can discover hard seltzers made locally, including yuzu and pandan-flavoured styles from Ollie Hard Seltzer, as well as Tiger Beer’s new range of soju infused beers. There will also be whiskies, gin, and vodka from Suntory, and premium tequilas from Código 1530.

For food, expect dishes from Meatsmith, Luke’s Lobster, Chimichanga, Gyu-san, Quality Melts and other restaurants.

Beerfest Asia 2023’s lineup of entertainment

Beerfest Asia will have over 30 musical acts performing throughout the four days, including AC/DC, Queen, and Pink Floyd tribute bands. Every evening, the event will have different themed-nights of live music, and an all-female roster of DJs will be spinning electronic dance music.

On 25 June, the festival will host the Sunday Family & Furkids Carnival. A range of family- and pet-friendly activities will be on offer, including a games arena for children under 18 years old, and spaces for people to gather with their pets.

For the first time since the pandemic, Beerfest Asia is expanding to Bangkok from 17 to 19 November 2023. The event will take place at Sermsuk Warehouse along Chao Phraya river, and will have more than 300 brands of beverages.

Tickets start at S$33 per person and includes one welcome beer. There is also a VIP pass that includes over 20 varieties of free flow beer. Get it at the link below.

Beerfest Asia 2023

Dates: 22-25 June 2023

(Hero and featured images credits: Beerfest Asia / Facebook; Brooklyn Brewery)