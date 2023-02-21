If inflation and more GST has put a damper on your drinking, these bars in Singapore with the best happy hour deals on craft cocktails will keep you quenched.

For Japanese-style cocktails, Last Word offers Sake Martini and a jasmine whisky highball, while Live Twice brings shochu and umeboshi to their Shiso Fizz. At Caffe Fernet, it’s Italian aperitivo drinks including the Negroni and a boozy Aperol Spritz.

Sugarcane spirits come to the fore at Sugarhall, especially with their two-rum Daiquiri served during happy hour. Levant lets you have Sex on the Beach while on a rooftop, and Quaich Bar Wanderlust presents 16 classic cocktails with subtle twists.

At Papa Doble, the start of the workweek means affordable Martini, Old Fashioned, and Negroni all night long, and The Store pours Espresso Martini, Tommy’s Margarita, and a customisable Sour. Discover them below.

(Image credit: Levant; 5 Emerald Hill Cocktail Bar / Facebook)

The best bars for happy hour craft cocktails in Singapore