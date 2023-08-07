Lifestyle Asia
8 best restaurants and bars to catch the fireworks this National Day 2023
07 Aug 2023 06:00 PM

8 best restaurants and bars to catch the fireworks this National Day 2023

Jethro Kang
8 best restaurants and bars to catch the fireworks this National Day 2023
8 best restaurants and bars to catch the fireworks this National Day 2023

Missed out on NDP 2023 tickets? No worries, these eight restaurants and bars in Singapore present a front-row seat to the National Day fireworks with enough drinks to toast to the country 58 times over.

For sky-high perches, 1-Arden serves Milo-inspired cocktails from the 51st floor, as Ce La Vi offers sharing platters of seafood and meat plus family-friendly activities. At Mr. Stork, catch the fireworks from their teepee while sipping on Singapore Sling twists, while Level33 combines local flavours and their house-brewed beers into ice cream sandwiches.

More rooftop shenanigans are happening at the one-Michelin-starred Braci, which composes degustation menus of seasonal flavours and Italian techniques. At Southbridge, they have a Negroni-inspired National Day cocktail and drink bundles designed to suit different palates and price points.

Lower to the ground but closer to the action, Caffe Fernet turns the Singapore Sling into a slushie together with a family-style feast of rendang beef ribs, while the neighbouring Kinki rolls out a rooftop drinks package that includes spirit, mixers, and contemporary Japanese bar bites.

(Image credit: CÉ LA VI Singapore / Facebook)

8 best restaurants and bars in Singapore to catch the fireworks on National Day 2023

national day fireworks
(Image credit: CÉ LA VI Singapore / Facebook)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /8

1-Arden Rooftop Terrace
1-Arden Rooftop Terrace

Perched on the 51st floor and surrounded by their lush Food Forest, as fireworks crackle overhead, 1-Arden Rooftop Terrace’s National Day party engages all senses. Their offering is simple: S$25++ per person for a standing-only ticket that includes one free drink, or a sofa table that requires a minimum spend (S$1,500++ per table) but guarantees an unobstructed view of the festivities. Then savour their Singapore-inspired cocktails like Milo D Loco and Temasek Smash.

S$25++ per person

9 August 2022, 5pm onwards

(Image credit: 1-Arden)

Address
88 Market St, CapitaSpring, Singapore 048948 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8518 3763
Get standing-room tickets here

2 /8

Braci
Braci

If you prefer a more refined National Day celebration, the one-Michelin-starred Braci is serving set menus at their rooftop dining area. The five- or seven-course dinner showcases seasonal produce such as cured kingfish, green fig, smoked bone marrow, and chanterelle, plus supplements including their signature 32-egg yolk tagliolini.

S$208++ – S$258++

9 August 2023, 6pm onwards

(Image credit: Braci)

Address
52 Boat Quay, #05-01/ #06-01, Singapore 049841 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6866 1933
Book here

3 /8

Caffe Fernet
Caffe Fernet

Caffe Fernet is rolling out a family-style dinner menu complete with local delights, free flow boozy beverages, and unparalleled views of the fireworks. The food ranges from rendang short ribs to otah and prawn tortellini, while the three-hour unlimited drinks include exclusives like the Singapore Sling Slushie.

S$200 – S$260 nett

9 August 2022, 5pm – 9pm

(Image credit: Caffe Fernet)

Address
70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9178 1105
Book here

4 /8

Ce La Vi
Ce La Vi

For a front seat to the fireworks, there is always Ce La Vi. Food highlights include a shareable BBQ platter of pork chops and Stony River Black Angus tenderloin, a surf & turf platter with tiger prawns and Canadian lobster tail, plus food stations serving satay, tutu kueh, and muah chee. For the kids, artists will be on hand doing temporary face and body tattoos, while the parents can boogie away to live DJs.

S$48++ per person

9 August 2022, 4pm – 10pm

(Image credit: Ce La Vi)

Address
1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel Tower 3, Level 57, Singapore 018971 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6508 2188
Book here

5 /8

Kinki
Kinki

Kinki’s National Day Rooftop Package (S$588++ per table of six) is a choice between a full bottle of Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, or Chita Whisky, together with requisite mixers from soft drinks to juices. Fuel comes in the form of bar bites including chicken karaage, ebi fries, and cassava nachos with tomato miso beef, guacamole, and cream.

S$588++ per table of 6

9 August 2023, 5pm – midnight

(Image credit: Kinki Restaurant + Bar)

Address
70, #02-02 Collyer Quay, Customs House, 049323 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8363 6697
Book here

6 /8

Level33
Level33

The world’s highest microbrewery is throwing a party backed by sweeping views of the National Day celebrations. For S$268++ per person, enjoy unlimited servings of locally-inspired dishes such as rendang slider and beer-infused ice cream sandwiches, together with free-flow house beers, wines, and Singapore Slings.

S$268++ per person

9 August 2023, 5-9pm

(Image credit: Level33)

Address
8 Marina Blvd, #33 - 01 Tower 1, Singapore 018981 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6834 3133
Book here

7 /8

Mr. Stork
Mr. Stork

As the jets roar by and the fireworks boom above, sip on three variations of the Singapore Sling at Mr. Stork, which are available at a bundle price of S$58++ or S$25++ each. Additionally, there will be a trio of G&Ts featuring local distillery Tanglin Gin, and bar bites including chicken rice arancini, tandoori chicken satay, and salted egg prawn toast. Seatings range from premium tables to the rooftop bar’s iconic teepee.

9 August 2023, 5pm to closing

(Image credit: Andaz Singapore)

Address
5 Fraser St, Andaz Singapore Level 39, Andaz 189354 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9008 7707
Book here

8 /8

Southbridge
Southbridge

For National Day, Southbridge has a range of drink bundles to meet different palates and price points. The wine or spirits Bundle Gold offers a full bottle plus bar bites, while the Bundle Platinum is either champagne or a craft spirit with crispy chicken skewers, edamame, tortilla, and beef sliders. Alternatively, they have à la carte options like the Negroni-inspired Old 58 N and fresh oysters.

9 August 2023, 6pm onwards

(Image credit: Southbridge)

Address
80 Boat Quay, Level 5, Rooftop 049868 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6877 6965
Book here
Drinks Cocktails Rooftop Bars Bars Beers National Day 2023
8 best restaurants and bars to catch the fireworks this National Day 2023

Jethro Kang

Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers, and eats dumplings and gelati.

