8 best bottles of blended whisky under $150 to try in 2023

From fruity Japanese sips to spicy Scottish numbers — there are as many bottles of blended ambers as there are aficionados of whisky. We list out a few delicious options under $150 to try on for size.

Single malt whisky may dominate connoisseur conversations, but it’s blended numbers that rule the roost across bars around the world. A fusion of various production processes, age statements, casks, and geographical locations — and by extension, flavours — these are best understood as a combination of two or more ambers, typically malts made from barley and grain varieties from other source ingredients. This allows distillers to come up with tasting notes and aromas that aren’t believed possible with other renditions. The payoff is often an expression that combines the best characteristics of each.

The best part? These are as delicious as they are ubiquitous. And while the Scots are regarded as the inventors of this form of dram, the practice has caught on to include Irish and Japanese bottles. We’re sipping our way through a few delicious options that are also affordable.

Best blended whisky options under $150 for your home bar:

Suntory Ao Whisky

Combining the art of the House of Suntory and its distinctive Japanese heritage is Suntory’s Ao Whisky, which combines seven whiskies from across the globe to produce a truly harmonious blend. Here, you’ll get to experience the breadth and depth of the world’s five major whiskies, each with its unique history, climate, raw materials, and craft. The experience starts with vanilla and a pineapple-like fruitiness on the nose, before smokiness and a cinnamon-like spiciness follows through on the palate. The smooth blend culminates with a multi-layered complexity at the end, lingering on your tongue with sweet, smoky, spicy, and woody notes all at once.

Price: S$121

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Home to some of the whiskey world’s most flavourful, modern options — Teeling promises quality sips. The flagship small batch blended expression is no exception. It features a fusion of malt and grain whiskeys that are aged in ex-bourbon barrels as well as casks that first held American rum. Then this blend is rested for about 12 months. The payoff? Notes of cut grass, apple pie, orange blossom, rose petals, blackberries and all spice on the nose. Every sip bursts with hints of vanilla, lemon curd, and cinnamon and the finish is creamy.

Price: S$64

Chivas XV

One of the most popular names in the world of luxury Scotch — Chivas Regal boasts iconic expressions. The award-winning Chivas XV upholds this reputation. The sophisticated amber — made for celebrations — features the finest of the house’s 15-year-old whiskeys that are finished in French oak casks. The payoff? A refined sip that offers notes of orange marmalade, sultanas, ginger, honey, peach, butterscotch, caramel toffee, and stewed red apples. The finish, meanwhile, is rounded.

Price: S$64.38

Jameson Black Barrel

One of the most renowned names when it comes to blended whisky options — Jameson is home to several delicious Irish iterations. The Black Barrel number is no exception. It fuses small-batch grain with single-pot Irish whiskey. This is then left to age in double charred barrels for up to 16 years. Every sip is sweet and spicy — singing with notes of spice, nuts, and vanilla. On the nose, meanwhile, are hints of butterscotch, fudge, fruit, and toffee. The finish is rich, with a touch of wood.

Price: S$55.43

Akashi Blue Blended Whisky

Bringing some Japanese finesse to this roundup is a name that’s quite popular in Japan and has only recently made a mark on aficionados and connoisseurs alike. While its flagship single malt gets the most spotlight, Akashi Blue Blended Whisky is just as delicious. Reserved in Japanese Sochu casks for about two years, the amber does not come with an age statement. That said, it is aged in bourbon casks before being finished in sherry casks for 12 months. On the nose are hints of fruit and vanilla. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of spice, oak, and peat. The finish is satisfying and medium.

Price: S$109

Suntory Toki

The oldest distillery in Japan has the most exquisite bottles on offer. The Toki blended expression is no exception — fusing whisky from three distilleries from The House of Suntory, namely Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita. The payoff? A mellow, floral dram with notes of peppermint, thyme, honey, and fruit on the nose. Every sip offers hints of melon, green apple, pink grapefruit, vanilla, toasted almonds, and oak. The finish brings a touch of spice — white pepper and ginger.

Price: S$91.99

Monkey Shoulder

A common sight across bars and restaurants, few blended whisky options are as popular as Monkey Shoulder. The Speyside number is bold and bright. Every sip offers hints of orange, vanilla, and honey, with hits of nutmeg, cloves, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is spicy as well. Perfect for those who’d enjoy adding a kick to their on-the-rocks ritual.

Price: S$61.90

Ballantine’s 12 Year Old

Fusing a range of complex flavours from four renowned Scot whisky regions — Highlands, Islay, Lowlands, and Speyside — Ballantine’s 12-year-old is a classic choice. The award-winning amber is sophisticated and pours a golden-honey. On the nose are notes of oak, honey, and vanilla. Each sip is refreshing, with floral hints. The finish, meanwhile, is sweet.

Price: S$56.20

(Hero and featured image credit: House of Suntory)