The curious case of Bowmore, the Benjamin Button of Islay whisky

22 Nov 2023 11:12 AM

Jethro Kang

Bowmore has a strange effect on whisky.

Younger single malts from the historic Islay distillery have the soul of their older brethren. As they mature, they grow more energetic, as if they were reversing in age. Call it the Benjamin Button of whisky.

This peculiarity emerges throughout Bowmore’s 2024 range of highly-aged expressions led by a sprightly 50 years old, but the core range of 15 Year Old and 18 Year Old also display similar characteristics without costing as much as an HDB downpayment.

bowmore whisky
(Image credit: Bowmore)

Bowmore attributes this character to their whisky casks. They primarily use American oak barrels that previously held bourbon, which lend a sweet vanilla character. Some, like the 15 Year Old and the upcoming Aston Martin Masters’ Selection Edition #3, 22-Years-Old, spend additional time in ex-sherry casks.

Another contributor is Bowmore’s whisky warehouse, which they call the No.1 Vaults. Sitting a few metres below sea level, the stone walls of Scotland’s oldest whisky cellar trap both cold and moisture, allowing the whisky to mature very slowly.

As a result, Bowmore’s ultra-aged whisky drink much younger than they seem. The 30 Year Old presented ripe papaya, mango, and honey, while the Timeless 1969 – which was aged for 50 years – burst with tropical fruit and blooming flowers.

bowmore whisky
(Image credit: Bowmore)

Even the mainstay 18 Year Old was bright and lively, delivering sharp citrus and a touch of peat smoke that was magnificent with fresh oysters. The core 15 Year Old, however, softened into dried apricot, raisin, and toast, flavours usually found in much older examples.

Perhaps the most in-character whisky was the Timeless Aged 29 Years Old. Raisin, chocolate, and caramel notes hinted at its old age, with layers of pear, orange, and Bowmore’s signature sea spray and peat profile.

Bowmore’s long-aged whisky will be available for sale in 2024. Prices are expected to be in the high four figures onwards. But if you need to sip on something now, there is always their reliable core range, which is available for around S$150 at major alcohol retailers.

(Hero and featured images credit: Bowmore)

Jethro Kang

Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers, and eats dumplings and gelati.

