Christmas 2023: Ultimate boozy gift guide from bottled cocktails to umami whisky

Drinkers are one of the easiest people to buy presents for, and this boozy gift guide for Christmas 2023 narrows down some of the best ideas.

Cocktail lovers will take to the bottled negronis by Bar Termini, which are made to the acclaimed London bar’s exacting standards and come in four guises. For cocktails with the holiday cheer, Gudsht presents two festive examples with flavours like gingerbread, and Beam Suntory bundles an Advent Calendar with 12 bottles, including the ever-popular Roku Gin.

For wine, there is the peerless Dom Perignon, which debuts its Rosé Vintage 2009 carrying all the hallmarks of the famed champagne house. In a similar vein is Iwa 5 and its latest Assemblage 4, a sake with champagne sensibilities.

There is plenty of reason to drink whisky with abandon this season, which features heavily in our Christmas 2023 boozy gift guide. Bowmore is making a major push for their ultra-aged single malts in 2024, but the core 15 Year Old epitomise all that is extraordinary about the Islay distillery. Johnnie Walker looks to the most enigmatic of the five tastes to create the Elusive Umami blended scotch. From the Highland, Glenglassaugh reinvents itself with a new bottle design and single malts, while The Macallan reintroduces aged-statement whisky to travel retail with their Colour Collection.

(Hero and featured images credits: Johnnie Walker; Bar Termini)

Your boozy gift guide for Christmas 2023