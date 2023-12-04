Christmas 2023: Ultimate boozy gift guide from bottled cocktails to umami whisky

Drinkers are one of the easiest people to buy presents for, and this boozy gift guide for Christmas 2023 narrows down some of the best ideas.
Cocktail lovers will take to the bottled negronis by Bar Termini, which are made to the acclaimed London bar’s exacting standards and come in four guises. For cocktails with the holiday cheer, Gudsht presents two festive examples with flavours like gingerbread, and Beam Suntory bundles an Advent Calendar with 12 bottles, including the ever-popular Roku Gin.
For wine, there is the peerless Dom Perignon, which debuts its Rosé Vintage 2009 carrying all the hallmarks of the famed champagne house. In a similar vein is Iwa 5 and its latest Assemblage 4, a sake with champagne sensibilities.
There is plenty of reason to drink whisky with abandon this season, which features heavily in our Christmas 2023 boozy gift guide. Bowmore is making a major push for their ultra-aged single malts in 2024, but the core 15 Year Old epitomise all that is extraordinary about the Islay distillery. Johnnie Walker looks to the most enigmatic of the five tastes to create the Elusive Umami blended scotch. From the Highland, Glenglassaugh reinvents itself with a new bottle design and single malts, while The Macallan reintroduces aged-statement whisky to travel retail with their Colour Collection.
The World’s 50 Best Bars award winner Bar Termini has brought their famed bottled negronis to Singapore, the first Asian market to receive it. Unlike other examples, where the spirits are mixed together, Bar Termini sous vide them at low temperature, which integrates the liquids better and results in a smoother drink. There’s also no need to add ice and an orange slice garnish – simply chill, pour, and enjoy.
Besides the Classico, three other varieties are available. The Superiore is a lighter version with pink peppercorn, and Rosato brims with aromas of rose petals. They are joined by Robusto, which is aged longer for a deeper flavour. Get them at Wildcard cafe and wine bar.
From S$92 (750ml)
Bowmore’s core 15 Year Old encapsulates what the historic Islay distillery is about. Unlike many of their neighbours, they continue to practice many traditional whisky-making techniques and have a below-sea level storage warehouse that lets the liquid mature at a gradual rate. With some time in both ex-bourbon and sherry casks, the 15 Year Old has zesty notes of orange, lemon, and pineapple, complemented by deep layers of raisin and chocolate. Hints of peat smoke and salinity add intrigue, followed by a warm, spicy finish.
S$135 (700ml)
For the snobby wine-drinking friend or family that only sips on the best, there is Dom Perignon Rosé Vintage 2009. The latest release has all the characterstics of the famed champagne brand: a strong mineral character, ripe, juicy raspberry and peach, together with layers of ginger and rose. Its richness means it pairs well with robust dishes like steak, even chicken rice, and is an opulent way to celebrate the holidays.
S$592 (750ml)
Hailing from Scotland’s Highland, Glenglassaugh Distillery laid quiet for over two decades before being revived in 2008. The renaissance is finally being felt with the brand revealing a new maritime design for their flagship 12 Year Old Single Malt, and two new whiskies, Sandend and Portsoy. The former has a luscious and tropical character thanks to some time in bourbon and sherry casks, while the Portsoy, matured in sherry, bourbon, and port casks, is a richly peated single malt with a touch of sea spray.
From S$119 (700ml)
Gudsht brings festive cheer to cocktails with their two bottled creations. The first is Santa’s Noel Nog, a milk punch with aromas of pandan and coconut paired with Auchentoshan Tree Wood whisky. The other is Gingerbread Gin-gle, which combines Roku Gin, Campari, pineapple juice, and gingerbread syrup for a taste of Christmas in the tropics. The cocktails are available individually or in a bundle.
S$25 each (120ml)
Iwa 5, the sake with champagne sensibilities, is back with their latest Assemblage 4. Like before, it is made by blending sakes of various ages and flavours, similar to how champagne is made, and this release is made entirely in-house at their brewery in Toyama, a first for them. Compared to previous Assemblages, the 4 has more balance between its primary and secondary flavours, initially offering up melon, lychee, and sansho pepper, then whiffs of mushroom, coconut, and soybean pudding. There is a lovely weight to the palate too, which complements rich dishes like coconut curry. Get it from Iwa’s website or at Meidi-Ya supermarkets.
S$208 (720ml)
Umami, the most mysterious of the five basic tastes, is captured by Johnnie Walker in this limited edition Blue Label. To make it, master blender Emma Walker when searching in the brand’s warehouses filled with over 10 million whisky-filled casks, and found related flavours in one out of 25,000 casks. She and chef Kei Kobayashi of the three-starred Restaurant Kei in Paris then picked out different samples that went into the final blend. The result: sweet and tart flavours of pink grapefruit and raspberry, followed by cinnamon, toast, smoked meats, and a hint of salt throughout its long, fruity finish.
S$520 (700ml)
Count down to Christmas in a very tipsy way with Beam Suntory’s advent calendar. The set features twelve 200ml bottles from the drinks conglomerate, from the ever-popular Roku Gin to the triple-distilled scotch whisky, Auchentoshan. The advent calendar also comes with a mini-mug, die, coaster, and instructions on how to make cocktails.
S$98
The Macallan Colour Collection is the brand’s way of bringing back age-statement whiskies to travel retail. For those going through airports, there are now the 12, 15, 18, 21, and 30 years on the shelves, with vibrant labels designed by American graphic artist, David Carson. The youngest single malt is bright and lively, which deepens into rich toffee notes as it gets older, and all expressions display The Macallan’s characteristic raisin, nutty profile from their famed sherry cask maturation. Get them at Lotte Duty Free stores in Singapore Changi Airport.
From S$109
