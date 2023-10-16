Famed Taiwan bar Draft Land opens in Singapore with 20 cocktails on tap

If your idea of a cocktail bar is a sit-down, formal affair, Draft Land Singapore wants to dispel that.

The Taiwan bar has opened on Purvis Street with around 20 cocktails on tap and an environment that encourages patrons to stand and mingle.

Besides signature drinks, Draft Land Singapore has seasonal specials created by famous bartenders from around the world, and Taiwan-inspired food.

Draft Land was opened by Taiwan bartender Angus Zhou and his beverage company, Drinks Lab in 2018. After leaving Alchemy Speakeasy Bar in Taipei, Zhou wanted to make cocktails more accessible and casual, similar to a beer bar, while maintaining consistency throughout the drinks.

“Sometimes when I go to a bar, I want to hang out with my friends and talk to people instead of thinking about what I am drinking,” he said.

The pioneering concept has proven successful. Draft Land has three locations in Taiwan and one in Hong Kong. It was also named in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2019 list.

For Singapore, Zhou worked with local bar Nutmeg & Clove to bring the venture here. He has plans to open in South Korea and Japan soon.

Instead of bottles on a shelf, Draft Land Singapore has 20 taps dispensed by ‘draftenders.’ The bar does not garnish their drinks and use regular ice cubes.

Cocktails are priced at S$18+ or S$20+ each, and includes creations from Taiwan such as Green Negroni, Tropical Daydreaming, Afternoon Tea Punch, and Fancy Iced Tea. Cocktail shots are also available.

To mark The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in Singapore, the bar has six cocktails created by acclaimed bartenders, including Antonio Lai from Hong Kong’s Quinary and Hidetsugu Ueno of Bar High Five in Tokyo. These drinks will be on the menu until the end of October 2023.

Draft Land Singapore is also the first outlet to offer a sample service, which lets customers try the cocktails before ordering. Customers can also purchase cocktails in takeaway cups.

While the main space is small, the bar has an outside area with benches for customers to drink while waiting for a table.

The food menu features Taiwanese-style snacks like braised pork arancini, wagyu cold noodles, and Alishan tea gelato with gula melaka pearls and pecorino.

Draft Land Singapore joins a growing number of local bars that are serving cocktails on tap. White Shades offers draught aperitifs at its rooftop bar, while Underdog Inn has 12 lines dedicated to cocktails.

Draft Land is located at 24 Purvis St, Singapore 188601.

(Hero and featured images credit: Draft Land)