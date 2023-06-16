The best boozy gift ideas for Father’s Day 2023

If you have given dad too many pairs of socks, shake things up with these boozy gift ideas for Father’s Day 2023.

For the wine savant dad, the latest vintages by historic Spanish producer Marqués de Murrieta is a joy to behold, from the exquisite Castillo Ygay to the muscular Dalmau. Those are pricey, but the Reserva 2018 is an accessible glimpse of what makes the winery so great. There is also California Wine Month, which corrals restaurants, bars, and retailers together to offer deals on the state’s top wines. Then keep the party going with Coravin’s Pivot wine preservation system, which maintains a wine’s freshness for up to a month.

Fathers who are into spirits are well served by Glenfiddich, which has teamed up with local chocolatier Mr. Bucket to infuse their bon bons with different expressions of the Scotch whisky. Hendrick’s takes a walk in the garden and ends up with flowers in its gin, while Fever-Tree ensures cocktail mixers are not boring with the introduction of two new flavours. For the ultimate personalised gift, Compendium lets dads customise their own spirit ageing programme from start to finish.

If your father prefers his booze quick and fuss-free, Jigger & Pony’s range of bottled cocktails ensure he has a drink in his hand in no time. Alternatively, go on a tour together at Lion Brewery, which is pulling the curtains back on its brewing process, followed by a tasting of six craft beers.

(Hero and featured images credits: Glenfiddich; Hendrick’s Gin)

