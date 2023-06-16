The best boozy gift ideas for Father’s Day 2023

If you have given dad too many pairs of socks, shake things up with these boozy gift ideas for Father’s Day 2023.
For the wine savant dad, the latest vintages by historic Spanish producer Marqués de Murrieta is a joy to behold, from the exquisite Castillo Ygay to the muscular Dalmau. Those are pricey, but the Reserva 2018 is an accessible glimpse of what makes the winery so great. There is also California Wine Month, which corrals restaurants, bars, and retailers together to offer deals on the state’s top wines. Then keep the party going with Coravin’s Pivot wine preservation system, which maintains a wine’s freshness for up to a month.
Fathers who are into spirits are well served by Glenfiddich, which has teamed up with local chocolatier Mr. Bucket to infuse their bon bons with different expressions of the Scotch whisky. Hendrick’s takes a walk in the garden and ends up with flowers in its gin, while Fever-Tree ensures cocktail mixers are not boring with the introduction of two new flavours. For the ultimate personalised gift, Compendium lets dads customise their own spirit ageing programme from start to finish.
If your father prefers his booze quick and fuss-free, Jigger & Pony’s range of bottled cocktails ensure he has a drink in his hand in no time. Alternatively, go on a tour together at Lion Brewery, which is pulling the curtains back on its brewing process, followed by a tasting of six craft beers.
If California was a country, it would be the world’s fourth largest wine producing nation behind Italy, France, and Spain. Thanks to California Wine Month, it is a ripe time to explore what makes The Golden State so special. The initiative ropes in retailers like Shopee, Lazada, Fairprice, and Icon Wines to offer promotions on renowned producers, and restaurants including Lawry’s, Bedrock, Butcher’s Block, New Ubin Seafood, and Yakinikuquest to pair Californian wines with cuisines from Singaporean to Japanese. While California Wine Month officially ends on 30 June, certain dining establishments keep it going until August. See here for more details.
1-30 June 2023
Dads who are alcohol geeks can nerd out with Compendium’s Chartered programme. The barrel ageing service lets customers choose a base spirit like rum or whisky, select a cask and resting period, and Compendium stores it until the spirit is ready. The company provides regular tastings for people to tweak the drink as it matures, and depending on the barrel size, customers get around 13 to 103 500ml bottles at 40 percent ABV. Compendium also lets people take the cask home once the process is completed, and offers a refill option to start the fun all over again.
Prices TBD
If your father sips rather than guzzles wine, Coravin has a tool for him. Pivot is a wine preservation device that does almost the same thing as Coravin’s fancier restaurant-focused systems, but in a more affordable package. It uses inert argon gas to replace the air in the bottle once it is opened, which keeps the wine fresh for about a month. While Coravin’s more premium range protects the wine for up to three years, we reckon Dad will be reaching for the bottle regularly once the kids start whinging.
S$217*
* Includes 1 x Pivot Device / 2 x Pivot Stoppers / 1 x Coravin Pure Argon Capsule
Glenfiddich and Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie team up again for the third iteration of their Father’s Day whisky-infused chocolate bon bons. Crafted using regionally-sourced cacao beans, the treats are infused with Glenfiddich 12, 15 and 18 Year Old whiskies, resulting in three expressions that celebrate the marriage between chocolate and whisky. At the same time, Glenfiddich has partnered with Finnish artist Santtu Mustonen to produce limited edition gift sets that includes a hip flask, all swathed with Mustonen’s vivid brush strokes. The bon bons are available online or at Mr. Bucket’s Dempsey location (until 18 June 2023), while the gift sets are sold on since1887.com and Lazada.
Whisky-infused chocolate bon bons: S$28 – S$128
Glenfiddich x Santtu Mustonen Limited Edition Gift Bottle & Hip Flask: S$108 – S$209
For the father who has a fully stocked bar cart, there is Fever-Tree’s two latest flavours. The soda water brand has released Sparkling Pink Grapefruit and Mexican Lime, which can either be mixed into spirits or enjoyed by dad on his dry day. Sparkling Pink Grapefruit is made from handpicked red and pink grapefruits from Florida, and is an ideal companion to tequila cocktails such as Paloma. Mexican Lime uses Tahiti lime from Mexico and fresh yuzu from Japan, bringing bite and a natural sweetness to the humble Vodka Soda.
$39.90 for 24 x 200ml
Invite dad to stop and smell the roses with Hendrick’s Flora Adora. The limited release is inspired by blooming flowers, whose sweet scents make their way into the gin along with the aromas of freshly cut grass and spices. It makes a G&T blossom, or try it in the Flora Garden Cup with raspberry soda, mint, and cucumber.
S$115
Dads who are hopheads might get a kick out of knowing how their beer is made. Take him behind the scenes with a brewery tour at Lion Brewery. The local beer producer has a microbrewery on Club Street, and the experience takes visitors through the different processes and equipment, a chance to pick the brewmaster’s brain, and discover what happens to beers that do not make the cut. The tour also includes a tasting flight of six beers, 10 percent off food items, and schwag like a pint glass and trucker cap.
S$80 per person
The increasing exclusivity of Bordeaux wines means high quality styles are now the exclusive realm of the wealthy. You can turn to Australia and the US for more affordable alternatives, but Marqués de Murrieta makes the case for looking at Spain. The Rioja producer has links to Bordeaux: founder Don Luciano Murrieta applied their winemaking techniques to create the first Rioja wine in 1852, and today the winery is synonymous with making examples that are powerful, complex, with a potential for long aging. Yes, you can spring for the top end Castillo Ygay 2011 – still cheaper than Bordeaux wines of similar quality – but the more accessible Reserva 2018 has the same endearing character as its premium cousins: lively dark fruits, a touch of spice, and velvety tannin.
S$60
The older I get, the more I want to be in bed by 10pm. And I am not even a dad. For fathers who are as tired as I am but still want to enjoy a good cocktail, get them these bottled cocktails by Jigger & Pony. The award-winning bar uses top shelf spirits to make a range of classics such as Old Fashioned and Manhattan, as well as their signatures like Sakura Martini and Chocolate Boulevardier. All dads have to do is chill the bottle, pour it into a glass, and fall asleep in front of the TV.
S$32 – S$78
