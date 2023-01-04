Drink 400 fine wines at the new Fruits of the Vine festival in Singapore on 8 January

Sip 0n 400 wines from top producers at the inaugural Fruits of the Vine wine showcase, which debuts on 8 January at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

The festival will bring together more than 100 brands and 400 labels from major wine-producing regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Barolo, Tuscany, and Australia.

The event, which aims to connect consumers with winemakers and experts through tastings and masterclasses, is organised by Wine Portal, the same team behind wine bar Park90, and e-commerce platforms Grand Cru and SG Wine Mart.

“The wine community is thirsty for new experiences and new tastes, and we saw the opportunity to bring back in-person wine events once crowd restrictions were fully lifted in October,” said Wine Portal chief executive officer, Tracy Koo. “Fruits of the Vine represents our continuing effort to grow our wine community and bring even more excitement to Singapore.”

A Fruit of the Vine ticket allows entry to the Grand Walkabout, which gives access to the full lineup of wines. Featured producers include Champagne’s Frederic Savart, Burgundy’s Sylvain Bzikot, Familie Perrin from Chateauneuf-du-Pape, and Bordeaux’s Chateau Palmer.

Joining them are storied Italian winemakers La Spinetta, Bruno Giacosa, and Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, as well as Bass Phillip and Penfolds from Australia.

For a more intimate experience, the VIP Grand Walkabout lets consumers meet winemakers, drink special edition bottles, and try the wines before the floor opens up to the general public.

Throughout the day, the event will also have six masterclasses hosted by winemakers and industry professionals. Topics covered range from iconic French grapes to winemaking across different regions.

Each one-hour masterclass will let attendees taste the wines and learn about them from people such as California-based Master of Wine Lisa Perrotti-Brown, and Burgundy superstar Jean-Marie Fourrier.

Other presenters include Scott Becker of cult Napa Valley winery Realm Cellars, Charles Perrin of Familie Perrin and a major force behind Miraval rosé, and Mason Ng, Park90 group wine director and 2022 winner of Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) Best Sommelier of Asia & Oceania.

Tickets to the masterclasses are sold separately. Click the link below to purchase.

Fruits of the Vine

8 January 2023, 11am – 5pm

Tickets from S$128

Four Seasons Hotel, Ballroom Level 2, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646

Get tickets here.