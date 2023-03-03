Raise a toast to International Women’s Day 2023 at these 7 bar events

Is it International Women’s Day 2023, or World Ladies Night? At these Singapore bar events celebrating all things female on 8 March, it could be the same.

Fight the patriarchy by forgetting about it at bars offering free-flow deals, from Level33 and its house-made beer, to Vin Geek’s nonstop rosé and sparkling wine. More than 90 percent of Singapore’s boardrooms are chaired by men, but it is entirely women behind the bar at Smoke & Mirrors, which is hosting two bartenders from acclaimed Paris drinking spot, Cadalareia.

Likewise, Sago House puts their female bartenders and their drinks in the spotlight, and Cook & Brew corrals five female bartenders from around Singapore under the cleverly puny, or painfully true metaphor, Women Behind Bar.

Women still struggle to have it all, but they can have a purple cocktail made specially for them by Le Bar. And what better way to celebrate female empowerment than with a brunch backed by 90s girl bands? At least some proceeds go to Aware.

(Hero and feature images credits: Ezra Bailey / Stone / Getty Images; Level33)

7 best bar events to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 in Singapore