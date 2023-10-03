LSA Exclusive: Jackson Wang visits Hennessy to create his limited edition V.S.O.P.

They were all over your coffee. They have taken over your fries. Now Kpop stars are out to get your cognac with a limited edition Hennessy designed by Jackson Wang.

The house has a unveiled a special packaging for their V.S.O.P. bottle under Wang’s fashion brand, Team Wang Design in the hopes of converting younger consumers into brandy drinkers.

But you do not have to sip it neat like your father. Instead, Hennessy worked with Wang to create two cognac cocktails, which will be showcased during a pop-up at Somerset 313 mall from 9 to 22 October 2023.

Hennessy initially hired Wang as their global brand ambassador in 2022. Since then, the former Got7 member has appeared in several initiatives and events for them, including a short film by award-winning Italian director, Paolo Sorrentino.

Wang is also heavily involved in fashion. He cofounded Team Wang Design as a luxury streetwear label, and also fronts campaigns for Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

To create his Hennessy V.S.O.P. design, Wang drew inspiration from his first visit to the brand’s historic seat in Cognac, France, where he toured their distilleries and sampled the eaux-de-vie in their Founder’s Cellars. Of course, he also made a video titled “MUSIC” and sang an improvised tune inspired by Hennessy.

Team Wang Design then revised original V.S.O.P. packaging in three swirling colours. There is white to symbolise modernity, like an old man wearing skinny jeans and a gaudy logo tee. Red, as a tribute to Hennessy V.S.O.P.’s signature hue. Finally, gold to portray the spirit of showmanship. Perhaps also how much money both Wang and Hennessy will be raking in.

The Team Wang Design V.S.O.P. drops on 5 October and will retail for S$117 on iShopChangi, but rabid fans can get their hands on one now for just under double the price on Carousell.

Hennessy also has a pop-up at Somerset 313 featuring the bottle and two signature Jackson Wang V.S.O.P. cocktails, The Revelry and The Magicman, which are bright and citrusy.

Alcohol brands have been tapping on Asian celebrities in recent years to revitalise their image. Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng is currently the face of Martell Noblige cognac, while Blackpink’s Lisa fronts Chivas Regal whisky. For BTS, it is the Korean beer company, Kloud.

(Hero and featured images credit: Hennessy)