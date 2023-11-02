The Bar Kakure is an epitome of a timeless Japanese cocktail bar

The Bar Kakure has very little of what you would expect from a modern cocktail bar.

There is no sous vide machine or rotary evaporator. Drinks do not appear under a cloud of smoke. The glassware is not chilled. And when was the last time you seen a serious bar openly use the oft-maligned coconut rum, Malibu?

But that is the charm of Kakure. From his ten-seater hideout in a Scotts Road black-and-white bungalow, founder Kazuhiro Chii – many call him “Chii-san” – is seemingly unbothered by cocktail trends. What the former Waku Ghin Singapore head bartender worries about is serving you a perfectly-balanced Martini.

Kazuhiro Chii (Image credit: The Bar Kakure)

Those familiar with Japanese cocktail bars often call Kakure Ginza-style, and the similarities are there. The entrance is hidden and the atmosphere is quiet. Chii-san and another bartender are impeccably groomed in well-cut suits. There is precision throughout the drink-making process, from Chii-san’s deliberate movements to the exquisitely-thin cocktail glasses. “We don’t chill them because we don’t want to burn the customer’s lips,” he said.

But Chii-san prefers the term Yokohama-style. It is partly a nod to where he learned his craft, starting with the port city’s historic Chrysler Ocean Bar. It is also his way of differentiating his relaxed approach compared to the serious atmosphere that dominates Ginza bars.

“If you move to Tokyo, it takes three generations before you can call yourself Edokko,” Chi-san said, using a term for someone born and raised in Japan’s capital. “But it takes three days to call yourself from Yokohama!”

From left: Beauty and the Beast, Black Storm Highball, and Manhattan (Image credit: The Bar Kakure)

Chii-san’s casual style lies in his ability to read the room at Kakure. Come as a couple, and he makes your drinks before disappearing. Show up alone, and he engages you in conversation or lets you be.

The cocktails, however, are no slouch. Among the house creations, Black Storm Highball has a delicate bite thanks to charcoal and pepper. During a recent visit, pomegranate was one of the options in a fresh fruit cocktail. When mixed with calvados, it became delightfully tart. Order the Southern Polar Bear, and you get a creamy, Yakult-like cocktail with a bear striding on an ice cube.

To eat, Kakure worked with the downstairs Japanese restaurant Ki-sho on food. The bar bites are intended to pair with the cocktails, and the curry chicken lollipops were matched by an equally savoury Bloody Mary. Thick with gravy and holding a poached egg, the mini Miyazaki Wagyu curry rice was sumptous.

It was around 9pm when we finished eating. Kakure had filled up and was buzzing softly. We wanted one last cocktail, but Chii-san was nowhere to be found, so we looked at the menu first. In seconds, he slid in front of us and asked, “Another drink?”

Kakure is located at 29 Scotts Rd, Level 2, Singapore 228224

(Hero and featured images credit: The Bar Kakure)