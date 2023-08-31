What to expect when Negroni Week returns on 18-24 September 2023

Mooncakes, boozy brunches, and a wave of orange-hued cocktails await when Negroni Week returns to Singapore on 18 to 24 September 2023.

The Campari-backed initiative is taking place at over 90 bars and restaurants, while having events like a pizza night, free-flow brunches, and a cocktail fountain.

Then make the Mid-Autumn Festival a Negroni-soaked affair with mooncakes inspired by the iconic Italian drink.

Launched in 2013 by beverage publication Imbibe Magazine, Negroni Week celebrates the boozy and bittersweet cocktail that first appeared in 1919. Comprising of equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, the straightforward recipe allows for a host of reinterpretations, from Cat Bite Club‘s soju and watermelon version to Caffe Fernet’s prosecco-topped Negroni.

Campari also claims that “there’s no Negroni with Campari,” but some bartenders might disagree. Created in the 1990s, the Campari-less White Negroni has entered the classic cocktail lexicon, and other examples swap the Italian bitter liqueur for similar-tasting styles like grapefruit liqueur in Papa Doble’s Negroni riff.

What to expect at Negroni Week 2023

But we’re here for the original, and the 11th edition ropes in more than 90 bars and restaurants based around the theme, “The Power of Timeless Bonds.” Venues include Jigger & Pony, Nighthawk, Origin Bar, Jungle Ballroom, and Antidote, which will be serving both the classic and their Negroni-based creations.

Negroni Week also features events. Offtrack is hosting an opening night party on 18 September, and Puffy Bois is throwing an aperitivo night on 21 September featuring pizzas and Italian-style cocktails. Italian restaurant Luce by Davide Giacomelli is serving negronis from a push cart as part of their bottomless Sunday brunch on 24 September, and Publico will have a Negroni fountain punch throughout the week.

With the campaign coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival, establishments have deemed the cocktail fit for mooncakes. Origin Bar has come up with the Negroni Cocktail Snowskin Mooncake set with a Campari, sweet vermouth, and orange peel filling, and the set comes with the classic cocktail. From Intercontinental hotel, hints of the drink are incorporated in a lychee white chocolate truffle mooncake.

Negroni Week is also a way to raise money for charities, and a portion of the campaign’s proceeds will once again go to Slow Food International, a non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving traditional cuisines and sustainable food production. Bars taking part in the initiative are also encouraged to donate part of their sales to their chosen charity.

To get you home, Campari is working with ride-hailing app Tada to give 3,000 users discounted rides home with a purchase of a selected cocktail. Visit the website for more details.

Negroni Week 2023

18 – 24 September 2023

Visit the website for all participating venues.

(Hero and featured images credit: Campari)