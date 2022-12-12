10 new bars and bar menus to try this December 2022

Celebrate the end of 2022 with a drink at these new bars and bar menus this December 2022.

This month, the Nutmeg & Clove team launched their latest concept called Fizzy Dayz, which serves reliable and affordable highballs on Purvis Street. InterContinental hotel at Bugis sees the opening of two drinking dens: Quaich Bar Wanderlust, which focuses equally on cocktails and whisky, and Tenuta by Park90, which serves wines from every part of Italy.

Las Palmas brings 1960s California cool to a rooftop bar in Novena, while Barood is a boudoir-like izakaya with Indian influences. For Darjeeling Social, Indian cuisine is combined with Mexican dishes and an array of craft beer. Drink cocktails with steak at Supperman in Joo Chiat, then sip on Singapore- and Japanese-inspired tipples at Kiwami’s outlet at Jewel.

Existing bars have also revamped themselves. Republic at The Ritz-Carlton continues to time travel through iconic moments in the 1960s with its new cocktail menu, while 1864 bar at Sofitel goes down the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

(Hero and feature images credits: Republic; Quaich Bar Wanderlust)

10 new bars and bar menus to try in Singapore this December 2022