Award-winning Bartender Nico de Soto concocts Perrier-infused drinks for Raffles Hotel Singapore

Partnership cocktail blends are often only available for a limited period due to exclusivity. But here’s a drinks collaboration you’ll be able to enjoy all year round. Raffles Hotel Singapore, in collaboration with Perrier, has enlisted renowned nomadic French bartender Nico de Soto to mix a series of cocktails and mocktails for their three in-house F&B establishments.

The acclaimed globetrotting bartender uses his extensive mixology experience to transform Perrier’s refreshing sparkling water, invigorating tipples that highlight the ambience of the Raffles Hotel Singapore’s three respective establishments, Raffles Courtyard, Butcher’s Block, and Pool Bar.

Details of Nico de Soto’s Perrier-based handcrafted cocktails for Raffles Hotel Singapore

Nico’s exclusive devised cocktails for Raffles Hotel Singapore are inspired by his travels and working stints at award-winning bars globally, while tapping on his contribution as a beverage consultant and know-how in the art of creative cocktail-making.

Available at Raffles Hotel Singapore’s Raffles Courtyard, Butcher’s Block, and Pool Bar, these tipples feature Asian flavours with unconventional cocktail ingredients like jackfruit, curry leaves, and torch ginger. To taste all of them, you’ll have to visit the respective establishments as each is unique to its corresponding outlet.

Butcher’s Block

The sole collaboration cocktail at the wood fire-focused Butcher’s Block is Hit the Road Jack (S$24++). This silver fizz-styled creation highlights the diverse taste of jackfruit, and is combined with bourbon and complemented by the aroma of curry leaves.

Raffles Courtyard

Backed by a beautifully tropical landscaped garden, al fresco drinking at the bar and lounge Raffles Courtyard is undeniably relaxing. The cocktail here spotlights the pandan leaf, echoing the lush foliage around. Named the Jungle Americano (S$22++), this rendition of the original Americano cocktail is infused with the tropical notes of pandan and coconut. For teetotallers, Bubbles and Troubles (S$14++) is a cocktail that incorporates a mix of pandan tea and coconut syrup infused with coconut milk for a soothing sip.

Pool Bar

Exclusively accessible to staying hotel guests, the Mangosteen Fizz (S$28++) cocktail and For the Driver (S$18++) mocktail are perfect ways to cool down by the pool. The former is a concoction of mangosteen-infused gin, roselle syrup and lemon juice, topped with the effervescent spirit of Perrier.

Alternatively, sip on the non-alcoholic For the Driver, inspired by our national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim. This thirst-quencher is infused with dried orchid petals and topped with a balanced blend of calamansi juice, coconut water, torch ginger syrup, as well as sparkling Perrier Original Carbonated Mineral Water.

(All images credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

The Raffles Hotel Singapore and Nico de Soto Perrier drinks are now available permanently at the respective establishments in the property.