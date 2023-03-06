6 St Patrick’s Day 2023 parties in Singapore to unleash your inner Irish

Your yearly excuse to drink copious amounts of Guinness returns when St Patrick’s Day 2023 rolls back into Singapore with these six parties.

Officially happening on 17 March 2023, the special occasion kicks off in Singapore with big bashes that are worthy of several pints. St Patrick’s Day Street Festival will take over Circular Road the entire weekend offering live music, face-painting, and outdoor parties. There’s also a rooftop party happening at Grand Park City Hall, which promises green beer, food, and music from two top Singapore DJs.

Over at Marina Bay Sands, Lavo makes St. Patrick’s the patron saint of their Saturday party brunch, while Spago turns clover green during the Shades of Spago extravaganza. There is also Black Tap, which has created an Irish-American style burger, and L’Espresso, which is serving an afternoon tea filled with Irish classics. Check them out below.

(Hero and feature image credit: Lordn/Getty Images)

Six parties to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in Singapore: