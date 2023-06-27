Suntory celebrates its 100th anniversary with whisky dinners and a pop-up

It has been a century since The House of Suntory started making whisky, and they are marking their 100th anniversary with whisky dinners, limited-edition releases, and a pop-up.

Starting in August, the Japanese company is teaming up with Singapore restaurants on special menus paired with Suntory spirits, including rare examples from Yamazaki and Hakushu.

Travellers going through Changi Airport from now until the end of July can purchase these bottles at Suntory’s pop-up in Terminal 1, which also serves cocktails.

The largest event is a showcase at ArtScience Museum in July that takes visitors through Suntory’s history followed by whisky flights. Tickets, however, were sold out almost immediately.

How to celebrate The House of Suntory’s 100th anniversary

Taking place throughout August and September 2023, the House of Suntory Masters series sees Suntory teaming up with eight local restaurants including Hanazen, Canchita, and the one-Michelin-starred Whitegrass and Summer Pavilion on exclusive menus.

The dishes will be served with some of Suntory’s most prestigious whiskies, including the Yamazaki 18 Years Mizunara 100th Anniversary Edition, which is aged in Japanese oak. The Hakushu 18 Years Peated Malt 100th Anniversary Edition will also be offered, followed by Hibiki.

Additionally, the anniversary bottles are available at Suntory’s A Flight of Fancy pop-up in Changi Airport Terminal 1’s transit area, together with memorabilia like whisky bottle charms. Suntory’s core range of Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Hibiki whiskies, as well as Roku Gin and Haku Vodka are sold as well.

Visitors to the pop-up can also discover the company’s history and whisky tasting notes through interactive displays, learn the handmade washi paper that Suntory uses for the labels, and sip on cocktails.

For more details on the dinners and pop-up, visit The House of Suntory 100th anniversary’s website.

What makes The House of Suntory so famous

The House of Suntory started its whisky journey in 1923 when founder Shinjiro Torii set up Yamazaki Distillery to make Japanese whisky. His successor established the Chita and Hakushu distilleries in the early 1970s, and the first Yamazaki 12-year-old single malt was released in 1984.

The flagship 12-year-old won praise for its complex yet delicate profile of ripe fruit, sweet vanilla, and spicy undertone, but the brand really took off when whisky critic Jim Murray awarded Yamazaki Sherry Cask 2013 almost full points in his Whisky Bible 2015.

Due to insatiable global demand and limited production, today’s prices for Yamazaki’s entire range are now at a premium, and special releases are sold out rapidly. The effect has spread to Suntory’s other luxury whisky brands, including the peated single malt Hakushu and Hibiki blended whisky.

(Hero and featured images credit: The House of Suntory)