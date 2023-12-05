Of whisky, sherry, and rum: how The Balvenie created their latest Stories Range single malts

As one of a very small number of distilleries in Scotland that still makes their whisky casks, The Balvenie is celebrating this ancient practice with two new releases in its Stories Range.

The 19 Year Old ‘A Revelation of Cask and Character’ and 27 Year Old ‘A Rare Discovery from Distant Shores’ pay homage to the coopers – people who build and maintain oak casks – by letting them experiment with different barrels to take The Balvenie in new directions.

Both whiskies are available now for a limited period.

The Balvenie is one of the few remaining brands that has a hand in the entire whisky-making operation. It is the only distillery that grows its barley and uses the traditional floor malting process to germinate the grains. Barrels are crafted at their in-house cooperage. These techniques give each whisky a distinctly individual taste while being underpinned by a rich, luxuriously smooth honeyed character.

The Stories Range is how The Balvenie commemorates the people responsible for these crafts, and for the first whisky, they let head cooper, Ian McDonald and his team take the wheel.

They came up with The Balvenie 19 Year Old ‘A Revelation of Cask and Character.’ It is the first in the collection to be matured entirely in 100-percent European oak sherry casks, and was inspired after McDonald and his team visited a sherry bodega in Jerez, Spain in 2009.

Intense ripe fruits, spice, and caramelised orange peel on the nose reveal toasted oak and milled barley. The bold taste offers flavours of currants, cherries, and raisins, giving way to chewy fig, rich cacao, and a lingering, creamy nutty finish.

The Balvenie 27 Year Old ‘A Rare Discovery from Distant Shores’ stemmed from a moment between David C. Stewart MBE, The Balvenie’s former malt master, and his friend, John Barrett, after Barrett brought over samples of the highly-sought-after Caroni rum.

Excited by Barrett’s find, Stewart used Caroni rum casks to bring more depth to the single malt’s signature honeyed flavour, adding notes of brown sugar and manuka honey, peppered with lighter fruity notes and occasional hints of green banana and spice. The luscious opening graduates to toffee, aged leather, and deep oak tannin with a smooth, velvety texture, finishing with a lingering sweetness.

These tales continue through the packaging. Like the other whiskies in The Balvenie’s Stories Range, British artist Andy Lovell was responsible for illustrating the light and atmosphere of the distillery’s landscape, and the human hand behind the single malts.

The two new whiskies join other expressions in The Balvenie’s Stories Range such as the 12 Year Old ‘The Sweet Toast of American Oak’ and 14 Year Old ‘The Week of Peat.’

Both expressions will only be sold for two years. Check out The Balvenie’s website for more details.

(Hero and featured images credit: The Balvenie)