Flavourtown: how The Macallan and Glenmorangie made their coffee and forest whiskies

Whisky makers continuously find new ways to introduce distinct flavours without taking away from the main event. Case in point: The Macallan’s coffee-inspired Harmony Collection, and Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest.

After exploring cacao, The Macallan tackles coffee for the second edition of The Harmony Collection. Two versions of the java-inspired single malt are available, the Intense Arabica, and the travel retail-exclusive Smooth Arabica.

Both limited edition releases were created using a similar process as The Macallan Rich Cacao and Fine Cacao. Working with coffee experts including an Ethiopian grower, a Scottish roaster, an American barista, and a UK coffee art specialist, The Macallan whisky maker Steven Bremner identified the flavours of the Ethiopian Arabica bean. He then recreated it by blending whisky aged in American and European oak barrels.

“I sought out intense notes in The Macallan’s traditional sherry seasoned European oak casks that would offer the rich and satisfying elements of coffee, with the influence of sherry seasoned American oak casks adding sweeter and softer vanilla notes for a balanced and rounded experience,” Bremner said.

Espresso drinkers will lean towards the Intense Arabica. Bottled at 44 percent ABV, it has a creamy aroma of tiramisu with gingerbread, and an oily palate of dark chocolate-covered raisins. The finish is long and bittersweet, like dark roast coffee.

The Smooth Arabica is bottled at 40 percent ABV, and described by The Macallan Southeast Asia brand ambassador, Randall Tan as an “Americano.” But I failed to get the resemblance. Instead, there were whiffs of dark cherry and vanilla, a warm spicy taste, and a supple finish.

Coffee also ends up in the Harmony Collection packaging. The company partnered with Italian paper mill Favini to create a box and label made from 17-percent repurposed coffee bean husks. Dark flecks can be seen on the paper, and it has a slightly fuzzy hand.

At Glenmorangie, director of whisky creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden likes to create single malts based on esoteric experiences, and his newest example extends this trend. But it takes a different path from The Macallan when it comes to imparting flavours.

A Tale of the Forest is a limited edition release based on Lumsden’s walks in the woods near his home, which he wanted to capture in a dram. “Every time I go into the woods where I live, I notice something new, be it the fragrance of last night’s rainfall or the sound of leaves rustling a particular way,” he said. “I began to imagine how we could bring the forest to life in a whisky.”

He achieved this by drying barley with woodland botanicals, a first for Glenmorangie, but practised by ancient Highland whisky makers, who would kiln their barley with all kinds of forest fuel.

For Lumsden, he chose juniper berries, birch bark, and heather flowers, together with a little peat. The whisky is then matured in ex-bourbon casks and bottled at 46 percent ABV.

For those who know barrel-aged gin, Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest would be familiar. There is the unmistakable freshness of juniper and pine, plus the tang of orange. The single malt component asserts itself with biscuit, creamy vanilla, and a wisp of smoke, with a lingering citrusy and toasty finish.

The packaging mirrors the single malt’s green heart. Glenmorangie teamed up with Thai illustrator Pomme Chan to visualise its flavours and botanicals, and she came up with a technicolour swirl of juniper, oranges, heather, and pine cones.

Both The Macallan Intense Arabica (S$288) and Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest (S$188) are available for purchase now. The Macallan Smooth Arabica can be purchase through Singapore duty free channels from January 2023.

The Macallan is also hosting the Inspired by Intense Arabica event at their Raffles Hotel boutique from now till 18 December 2022. Visitors can learn about the coffee and whisky making processes, drink coffee brewed from their preferred beans, and purchase a glass of Intense Arabica to pair with it. Bookings can be made here.

The Macallan Intense Arabica can be purchased from the brand’s Raffles Hotel boutique.

Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest can be found at Asher BWS and Le Vigne.