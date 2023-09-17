The Macallan Colour Collection brings back its age-statement whisky to travel retail

More than a decade after it stopped selling age-statement whisky at travel retail outlets, The Macallan is reintroducing them through its Colour Collection.

The new range comprises of five single malts from 12 to 30 years old, and showcases the brand’s mastery of using sherry-seasoned oak casks to lend its whisky a distinct taste and deep natural hue.

With packaging created in conjunction with visionary US graphic designer David Carson, The Macallan Colour Collection is a global travel retail exclusive that is now on display at a pop-up in Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 Departure Hall until 18 October 2023.

Since its beginning, The Macallan has staked its reputation on sherry casks, which it sources from the fortified wine’s homeland in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. After some time in the barrel, the whisky takes on characteristic flavours of sweet dried fruits, oak, and spice, and a rich amber shade achieved without any artificial colouring.

For The Macallan Colour Collection, the single malts spent most of their time in sherry American oak casks, and a short period in European oak. They give the 12 Year Old a gold burnish, which darkens into chestnut after 30 years.

“It is these exceptional oak casks which are the single greatest contributor to the quality, flavours, and distinctive aromas at the heart of our single malts,” said The Macallan master whisky maker, Kirsteen Campbell. “Deepening in colour with age, each expression tells its own story and is a prism through which consumers can explore the unique characteristics which underpin the exceptional craftsmanship, renowned quality, and rich character of our single malt whisky.”

Similarly, Carson designed the packaging of the 12, 15, and 18 years old with colours that complement the whisky’s shade while reflecting Jerez’s starkly pale soil and its warm evening sun. They are also made from eco-friendly materials and are entirely recyclable. For the 21 and 30 years old, they come in a wooden box produced from sustainable oak.

The Macallan Colour Collection is Carson’s latest work with the Speyside distillery. In 2021, they collaborated on The Macallan Concept No. 3, a limited-edition, experimental blend. Carson has also worked with some of the world’s biggest brands including Nike, Levi’s, Pepsi, and Ray Ban, and he was one of two graphic designers selected by Apple as part of its iconic ’30 most innovative users’ list.

All five expressions are currently showcased at a pop-up in Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 Departure Hall. Travellers can learn about The Macallan’s latest range through an interactive augmented reality experience, taste them in a flight, and personalise their bottles.

The series also marks a return of the brand’s age-statement whisky to travel retail channels, which have not been offered there since the early 2010s.

