Cardboard gets classy with Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015

When Veuve Clicquot released the La Grande Dame 2015 champagne, they decided to get crafty.

The house has unveiled the latest vintage of its premium champagne with an environmentally-friendly box inspired by paper clay.

The design is a result of a collaboration with Paola Paronetto, an Italian artist who is renowned for using the material to create ceramic sculptures with a ridged surface, like corrugated cardboard petrified into solid shapes.

For Veuve Clicquot, she applied her signature to six gift boxes and the wine’s label, which are swathed in pastel, nature-inspired colours and made from sustainable material.

Since 2000, Paronetto has been known for her ‘cartoccio’ collection, a series of ceramic lamps, bowls, vases, and furniture with the texture of corrugated cardboard. Certain objects also have a tree bark-like finish called ‘corteccia.’ Her work has been exhibited at major art fairs like Milan Design Week, and pieces can command an average price of around US$500.

Veuve Clicquot’s partnership with Paronetto represents the first time the champagne house has partnered with an Italian artist. For La Grande Dame 2015, the boxes reproduce the shape of the wine bottle in a furrowed pattern, while the wine labels have a crinkly hand. They come in pale colours from teal to lavender, and echo the champagne’s delicate notes of jasmine and pear.

Nature also influences the production of the boxes. They are made in France from a combination of hemp, wood fibres, and cotton, and are completely recyclable. Their CO2 impact has also been reduced by 30 percent.

“This new collaboration with such an iconic house as Veuve Clicquot allows me to explore new horizons,” Paronetto said. “I’m grateful to be able to pay tribute to Madame Clicquot by interpreting this new vintage and invoking her optimism and audacity. In all my works, I search for a balance between joy and creativity. My connection to nature constantly inspires me to look toward a better future.”

La Grande Dame 2015 continues Veuve Clicquot’s tradition of releasing limited-edition designs. In recent years, they have released packagings in Yayoi Kusama’s iconic polka dots, a cassette tape box, and a miniature SMEG fridge.

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015 is available from Le Rouge for S$348 for a bottle. It also comes in a set of three (S$338 per bottle) and six (S$328 per bottle).

