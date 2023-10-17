Three Singapore bars in World’s 50 Best Bars 2023; Barcelona’s Sips takes top spot

Three bars from Singapore made it to The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, with Barcelona’s Sips claiming the crown during a live ceremony on 17 October.

At No.14, Jigger & Pony was the best performing local bar, followed by Sago House (No.32) and Atlas (No.48).

The best bar in Asia was Bangkok’s BKK Social Club, which came in at No.13.

After Sips, New York’s Double Chicken Please came in second, followed by Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City.

Among Asian cities, Singapore had the most number of entries on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023. Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Bangkok had two bars apiece, represented by Coa (No.20) and Argo (No.34) from the territory, and SG Club (No.36) and Bar Benfiddich (No.37) from Japan’s capital. Bangkok was led by BKK Social Club and Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (No.19).

Other awards were given out at the ceremony. Lady Bee from Peru was presented with the Campari One to Watch Award, which is given to venues with the potential to break into the top 50 in the future. Tres Monos from Buenos Aires was recognised with the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, while Gn Chan of New York’s Double Chicken Please took the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

The Clumies from Athens received the Remy Martin Legend of the List Award, Singapore’s Nighthawk picked up the Best Bar Design Award. Röda Huset from Stockholm received the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, and The American Bar Gleneagles won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award. Renato Tato Giovannoni of Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires got the Industry Icon Award, and Him

This was the first time Singapore has hosted The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony, which also marked the event’s debut in Asia. Last year’s edition was held in Barcelona, and previous years all took place in London.

See below for the full list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023. Then check out the extended 51-100 list here.

1. Sips (Barcelona)

2. Double Chicken Please (New York)

3. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City)

4. Paradiso (Barcelona)

5. Connaught Bar (London)

6. Little Red Door (Paris)

7. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City)

8. Tayer + Elementary (London)

9. Alquímico (Cartagena) – Best bar in South America

10. Tres Monos (Buenos Aires)

11. Himkok (Oslo)

12. Line (Athens)* – Best new opening

13. BKK Social Club (Bangkok) – Best bar in Asia

14. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

15. Maybe Sammy (Sydney) – Best bar in Australasia

16. Salmon Guru (Madrid)

17. Overstory (New York)

18. Zest (Seoul)* – highest new entry

19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok)*

20. Coa (Hong Kong)

21. Drink Kong (Rome)

22. Hanky Panky (Mexico City)

23. Caretaker’s Cottage (Melbourne)

24. Cafe La Trova (Florida)

25. Baba Au Rum (Athens)

26. CoChinChina (Buenos Aires)

27. Katana Kitten (New York)

28. Satan’s Whiskers (London)

29. Wax On (Berlin)

30. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires)

31. Röda Huset (Stockholm)

32. Sago House (Singapore)

33. Freni e Frizioni (Rome)

34. Argo (Hong Kong)

35. A Bar with Shapes for a Name (London)

36. The SG Club (Tokyo)

37. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)

38. Cambridge Public House (Paris)

39. Panda & Sons** (Edinburgh)

40. Mimi Kakushi (Dubai) – Best bar in Africa

41. Scarfes Bar (London)

42. 1930 (Milan)

43. Carnaval (Lima)

44. L’Antiquario (Naples)

45. Baltra Bar (Mexico City)

46. Locale Firenze (Florence)

47. The Clumsies (Athens)

48. Atlas (Singapore)

49. Jewel of the South (New Orleans)

50. Galaxy Bar (Dubai)

* New entry

** Reentry

