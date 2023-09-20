10 best hawker stalls at Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre

From gourmet burgers to piping hot bowls of porridge, there’s no lack of delicious food at Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre, so here are some of the best and most underrated hawker finds in this well-loved establishment.
Considered a hidden gem by residents staying in the West, particularly the Commonwealth-Queenstown neighbourhood, this food centre offers quintessential hawker dishes that cater to every meal of the day.
Where is Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre and how to get there
Opened in 1969, it’s one of the oldest hawker centres since Singapore’s independence and most recently upgraded in 1998. This understated food haunt is also located in the core of the mature Commonwealth estate. Those who have been to Two Chef Eating Place in Commonwealth for their famed Crispy Butter Pork Ribs will find the hawker centre just beside it.
Although the nearest MRT station is Commonwealth, commuters will still have to walk on foot for about 10 minutes (700m) to reach this destination. It’s not exactly the most convenient or accessible food centre but you’ll be rewarded for the journey.
The two-storey building features a wet market on the ground level and a food centre on the second floor. The food centre is mostly operational and bustling during the day and peaks during lunch hours. Of course, residents make it an indispensable stop for affordable food to fuel their day. Most stalls wrap up after lunch, thus it’s not advisable to have dinner plans here.
Notable stalls sport snaking queues here, from Coffee Together Co., which specialises in Nanyang and Arabica coffee at wallet-friendly prices, to casual gourmet burger joint Hammee’s, and heritage dessert stall Xi Le Ting. A comforting bowl of Cantonese porridge can be had at Hong Kee Porridge. Feeling peckish mid-day? Savour the fragrant and eggy Liang Liang Fried Carrot Cake.
For a slurp-worthy meal, there’s Hao Hao Noodle House’s wonton dumpling noodles and Huang Da Fu’s Bak Chor Mee. Rice lovers can opt for roasted meats from Foong Kee Traditional Charcoal Roaster, Braised Duck Rice, or Henry’s Chicken Rice.
10 best eats at Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre:
Hammee’s is a go-to stall if you want decadent gourmet burgers in a hawker centre setting. It might’ve originally started out with only two burgers on the menu – Classic Beef Cheeseburger and Fried Chicken Burger in original and spicy flavours – but the stall has since expanded its menu to include premium options. The burgers patties here are well loved for being juicy, thanks to the owner’s commitment to only using fresh beef from the renowned Huber’s butchery.
Opening hours: 11am to 5pm (Wednesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Obtaining fresh and quality coffee beans from a wet market is uncommon in Singapore. Newcomer Coffee Together Co. offers fragrant java at a fraction of the price of café-sold beans.
Helmed by a millennial and his mom, the stall relies on the family’s know-how in coffee-making and roasting beans to supply quality single-origin arabica beans and Nanyang blend coffee straight to consumers. One can also grab brewed coffee (from Brazilian Santos beans) to go, choosing between Espresso, Long Black, or Flat White (with oat milk).
Opening hours: 8:30am to 2pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays and Wednesdays.
With inflation and rising costs, it’s not common to come by a stall selling affordable desserts. Which brings us to Xi Le Ting, which has locked prices of its traditional soup-based desserts at SGD$1.
The stall serves desserts made from half a century-old recipes, ensuring a nostalgic flavour. There are only four desserts offered here – the signature and most popular Cheng Tng, Green Bean Soup, Red Bean Soup, and Sweet Wheat Porridge (Bubur Gandum).
Opening hours: 10am to 2pm (Thursday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays to Wednesdays.
There’s no denying that porridge is the ultimate comfort food. Hong Kee Porridge delivers an old-school flavour with its piping-hot bowls made with heritage recipes, with Pork, Fish and Fish Head options available. The grain consistency is not too thick and sticky, making it a moreish meal that’s soothing for the soul.
Opening hours: 6am to 3pm (Monday to Wednesday), 6am to 2.30pm (Thursday to Sunday)
Hao Hao Noodle House’s specialities include the no-frills Wonton Noodles, prawn-stuffed Dumplings, and Mushroom Chicken Feet Noodles. Its extensive menu includes other dishes like Ipoh Hor Fun with shredded chicken. With two decades of experience when it comes to tossing noodles, you can be sure that the strands here are springy and al-dente which pairs well with the seasoning sauce and lean char siew. The bite-sized wontons are also delightful morsels to munch on.
Opening hours: 7am to 2pm (Monday to Sunday).
Regulars lamented the loss of the legendary Foong Kee Traditional Charcoal Roaster when they closed their 15-year-old stall at Keong Siak Road back in June 2021. But they made a surprising return earlier this February. Cantonese-style charcoal-roasted meats like roast duck, char siew, and siu yok are the stars here, all of which feature tender cuts under crispy smoky skin. We recommend ordering as a trio combo and having them with rice.
Opening hours: 11am to 2pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sundays and Mondays.
There are many elements that can make or break a perfect plate of Braised Duck Rice. For their signature dish here, the crucial flavourful Teochew-style braised sauce matters just as much as the tender duck. The never-ending queue during lunchtime can attest to the quality and popularity of this dish. Portions are generous, making this a filling and satisfying meal choice.
Opening hours: 9:30am to 12:30pm (Thursday to Tuesday). Closed on Wednesdays.
Huang Da Fu might have shifted its opening hours to the day instead of the wee hours previously, but it still serves a mean delicious bowl of Minced Meat Noodles or Bak Chor Mee. Running the stall is a young couple who offers this classic Singaporean favourite at an affordable price. The balance of chilli and vinegar here complements well with the springy noodles, with minced pork, liver slices, and lean pork slices that make for a hearty meal.
Opening hours: 8am to 3pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays.
Helmed by an elderly couple, Henry’s Chicken Rice has been in business since 1985. Here, diners can choose either steamed chicken or roasted chicken, but both versions feature tender and flavourful cuts, a testament to their decades of experience. The fragrant rice, flavoured with stock, is also a draw. Don’t forget to drizzle the outstanding housemade chilli sauce for a spicy kick.
Opening hours: 7am to 1pm (Friday to Wednesday). Closed on Thursdays.
Black, white, or both? Liang Liang Fried Carrot Cake does a commendable take of both versions that’s laced with wok hei. Suitable for breakfast or as a snack, it’s impossible to stop chowing down on these fragrant carrot cake pieces. While the black version features a stronger caramelised dark soy sauce flavour, the white version is more eggy and showcases the savoury flavours of the fried garlic and salted preserved radish.
Opening hours: 9am to 1pm (Wednesday to Sunday). Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
