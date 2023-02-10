10 best hawker stalls at Telok Blangah Crescent Market and Food Centre to try

Telok Blangah Crescent Market and Food Centre is a foodie haven for those in search of a comforting meal. Located opposite Mt Faber Safra and near Mt Faber Hill and Henderson Waves, you can find popular and underrated eats raved by residents staying in the neighbourhood.

Primarily bustling during the day, Telok Blangah Crescent hawker centre offers a wide variety of hearty eats to fill hungry tummies. This southern hawker centre in Singapore has nourishing congee, springy fish ball noodles, and also one of the best char kway teow in Singapore.

Besides filling meals, the food centre also provides quick bites to those feeling peckish. For a savoury snack, look to renowned 45-year-old stall, Ah Boon Handmade Fish Cake, which sells fried handmade fishcakes and fried finger food. Otherwise, dig into Guan Seng’s eggy black and white fried carrot cake or Uncle Lim Traditional Pancakes for sweet and fluffy min jiang kueh.

The night owls aren’t left out either; a couple of hawker stalls are open past dusk to serve hungry diners. And they’ll definitely satisfy your cravings. A line can always be seen at the one-man-helmed Hai Kee Char Kway Teow. Elsewhere, Fei Lou Porridge sells the piping hot comfort dish and an unexpected side of juicy fried chicken wing. Read on for the best stalls that Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre has to offer.

(Hero and featured image credit: @crappysotong)

The best stalls at Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre: