From three Bib Gourmand winners to a famous halal char kway teow, the stalls serve the best food at Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre.

Located within walking distance from Tiong Bahru MRT station, the food centre is home to stalls like Bukit Merah View Carrot Cake, which has been in business for over 70 years. Diners also come for Hong Xing’s handmade fishballs, thunder tea rice by a piano teacher-turned-hawker, and braised duck rice and kway chap from Happy Duck. Wen Xin has won praises for its fish soup and braised pork trotter, while We Western presents chicken chop with a side of nostalgia.

The Michelin Guide has also canvassed the hawker centre and found a trio of stalls worthy of a Bib Gourmand. Making its debut is Yong Chun, which offers hefty ingots of pork and water chestnut dumplings along with wanton noodles. It joins returnees Na Na Curry, which has been serving rich, spicy bowls since 1989, and herbal mutton soup from Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang.

Equally popular is 786 Char Kway Teow. The Halal-certified stall challenges the notion of what constitutes the dish while executing it perfectly. Check them out below.

(Hero and featured images credit: @zaiabdkad / Instagram; @ask162 / Instagram)

11 stalls for the best food at Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre