14 restaurants and cafes in Upper Thomson for the best food and coffee

Fabulous roti prata, Thai wanton noodles, and a slew of trendy cafes: these places offer the best food in Upper Thomson.

In late 2022, the northeastern neighbourhood opened up more to the rest of Singapore thanks to the launch of the Thomson-East Coast MRT line. The area also borders MacRitchie Reservoir, so hikes in the tropical forest can end with a great meal.

Probably the most famous eatery along Upper Thomson Road is The Roti Prata House, but arguably, it has been surpassed by Sin Ming Roti Prata. Other long-serving yet immensely popular dining establishments include Nam Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant and Ming Fa Fishball.

Recent newcomers are also drawing the crowds. The famous Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice has an outlet here, and Daawat serves excellent examples of North Indian cuisine. Tomyum Mama has since surpassed its neighbour as the place to go for Thai wanton noodles, while Nummun trods a similar path with Thai street food. Next to Nummun is Japanese steakhouse Rubicon, then go back to Xiang Hao Chi for Taiwanese desserts – they also have lu rou fan – and Salted Caramel for ice cream.

Upper Thomson cafes have also gotten in on the food game. Head to Columbus Coffee for a cheesy chicken stew and truffle fries, or cross the road to Hello Arigato and their sandos. Few doors down is One Man Coffee, which serves a hearty big breakfast, and State of Affairs provides fuel and smoked croquettes for early morning starts. Check them out below.

(Hero and featured images credits: @feedmethatnow/Instagram; @kiamchyecharoti / Instagram)

14 restaurants and cafes in Upper Thomson for the best food