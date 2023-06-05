9 best food stalls and restaurants at Tiong Bahru Plaza today:

From a renowned Japanese sushi chain brand to Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised curry, Tiong Bahru Plaza has restaurants with some of the best food to satisfy hungry diners.

Located conveniently above Tiong Bahru MRT station with a direct covered connection path, Tiong Bahru Plaza is a one-stop mall with almost everything one needs. The air-conditioned shopping centre opened in November 1994 as the first mall in Singapore’s Tiong Bahru and Bukit Merah neighbourhood. It subsequently underwent a major revamp in August 2015, reopening in end-2016.

This South-West suburban shopping mall includes a 20-storey office tower block and a six-storey shopping and entertainment complex. Over the years, Tiong Bahru Plaza became home to various anchor tenants like Golden Village Cineplex, Timezone Arcade, Welcia BHG, Fairprice, Challenger, POSBank, UOB, and Popular Bookstore. There’s even a Uniqlo now where one can easily get wardrobe basics from.

But most importantly, it’s the plethora of food offered that brings the crowd back. Japanese sushi chain Sushiro chose Tiong Bahru Plaza as one of their first outlets in Singapore. The diversity of cuisines extend to Thai, like Yaowarat Thai Kway Chap’s Thai-Chinese herbal flavours, to even more Japanese offerings, with Ramen Hitoyoshi’s Japanese-style savoury broth. The health-conscious can obtain hearty grain bowls from Maki-san or The Soup Spoon.

If you’re craving more familiar flavours, relish in comforting Chinese dishes from Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles and Riverside Grilled Fish, or tuck into Michelin-recognised curry from Nana Curry Restaurant. Busy individuals can grab freshly-made pasta from PastaGo and then end the day on a sweet note with frosty delights from American ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins. Hungry already? We’ve got your next trip to the mall covered with these recommendations.

Tiong Bahru Plaza is located at 302 Tiong Bahru Rd, Singapore 168732.

(Hero and feature images credits: @flyeetelfly/Instagram; SAA Architects)

9 best food stalls and restaurants at Tiong Bahru Plaza today: