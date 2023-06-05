From a renowned Japanese sushi chain brand to Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised curry, Tiong Bahru Plaza has restaurants with some of the best food to satisfy hungry diners.
Located conveniently above Tiong Bahru MRT station with a direct covered connection path, Tiong Bahru Plaza is a one-stop mall with almost everything one needs. The air-conditioned shopping centre opened in November 1994 as the first mall in Singapore’s Tiong Bahru and Bukit Merah neighbourhood. It subsequently underwent a major revamp in August 2015, reopening in end-2016.
This South-West suburban shopping mall includes a 20-storey office tower block and a six-storey shopping and entertainment complex. Over the years, Tiong Bahru Plaza became home to various anchor tenants like Golden Village Cineplex, Timezone Arcade, Welcia BHG, Fairprice, Challenger, POSBank, UOB, and Popular Bookstore. There’s even a Uniqlo now where one can easily get wardrobe basics from.
But most importantly, it’s the plethora of food offered that brings the crowd back. Japanese sushi chain Sushiro chose Tiong Bahru Plaza as one of their first outlets in Singapore. The diversity of cuisines extend to Thai, like Yaowarat Thai Kway Chap’s Thai-Chinese herbal flavours, to even more Japanese offerings, with Ramen Hitoyoshi’s Japanese-style savoury broth. The health-conscious can obtain hearty grain bowls from Maki-san or The Soup Spoon.
If you’re craving more familiar flavours, relish in comforting Chinese dishes from Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles and Riverside Grilled Fish, or tuck into Michelin-recognised curry from Nana Curry Restaurant. Busy individuals can grab freshly-made pasta from PastaGo and then end the day on a sweet note with frosty delights from American ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins. Hungry already? We’ve got your next trip to the mall covered with these recommendations.
Tiong Bahru Plaza is located at 302 Tiong Bahru Rd, Singapore 168732.
9 best food stalls and restaurants at Tiong Bahru Plaza today:
Conveyor belt sushi isn’t a novelty in Singapore. But Kaiten sushi of Japanese origin is uncommon. Sushiro is a restaurant chain brand that recently arrived in Singapore to offer premium and quality bite-sized sushi. There’s no need to fly to Japan for an authentic meal, as the mega-chain offers imported seasonal ingredients like Uni, Kyushu Longtooth Grouper, and Amberjack.
A piping hot bowl of noodles is comforting to have on an empty stomach. But Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles add superior ingredients like beef to produce a nourishing clear broth that calms the soul, which is why locals staying in Lanzhou, China, have this dish as a daily staple. This Halal-certified eatery’s signature hand-pulled beef noodles is a winner. Choose from eight different noodle types and different flavours besides beef like chicken or mushroom.
You don’t need to break the bank to have fresh pasta, even better yet, if they are cooked to order like at PastaGo. Launched in 2022, PastaGo is a takeaway kiosk that serves house-made pasta. Compared to the dried pasta commonly found in supermarts, fresh pasta has a silky smooth and springy texture. PastaGo’s specific pasta selection has also been created to hold the ideal amount of sauce and for the perfect bite. The recently certified-Halal eatery offers a variety of flavours like the classic Aglio Olio, local favourite Chilli Crab, creamy Carbonara, and zesty Lemon Parmesan.
Founded in 2012 with their first store at The Cathay, Maki-San has now expanded to over 20 outlets island-wide in Singapore – including Tiong Bahru Plaza. Diners can get creative to create their own sushi and salads depending on their own cravings. With over 70 ingredients to choose from, such as tuna, bonito flakes, enoki mushroom, and teriyaki chicken, the possibilities are endless if you’re looking to customise a meal. Those who don’t want to decide can also choose from a variety of ready-to-go sushi and salad options.
As one of the bigger restaurants in Tiong Bahru Plaza size-wise, Riverside Grilled Fish (江边城外) often sees huge groups sharing their signature traditional Chong Qing-style grilled whole fish. The brand first opened in Beijing in 2005 and become known for offering fish like Sea Bass, Patin, Golden Pomfret and Qing Jiang served in spicy sauces. Diners can choose from the Signature Fragrant Spicy sauce, Mala sauce, Green Pepper sauce, Black Bean sauce, and the non-spicy Fragrant Paste sauce.
Ramen Hitoyoshi specialises in Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth base, which is achieved by simmering pork bones for a thick and creamy texture. Complimentary ingredients like onion, garlic, and ginger also do plenty to enhance the broth’s natural umami flavour. The ramen shop’s signature Tonkotsu Ramen is served with homemade Chashu pork, ramen noodles, and Ajitama (flavoured egg). Diners will also have the option to add the tender Aburi Belly Chashu to their bowl, and choose from other condiments like Garlic Oil and Spicy Paste to elevate the soup’s flavour profile. Still hungry? Choose from sides like gyoza, karaage, and takoyaki to go with your ramen.
You can spot American ice cream brand Baskin-Robbins from a mile away. The dessert spot is known for featuring flavours of ice cream that’s synonymous with each country, and this month sees options that include Strawberry Sunrise, which features salted honey ice cream and strawberry-lemon ribbon for a tangy, sweet, and salty treat. Other seasonal flavours worth ordering include Biscoff and Caramel Praline Cheesecake.
Nana Curry Restaurant is a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient that specialises in curry fish head. In business since 1989, diners flock to the family-run brand for a satisfyingly spicy meal. Their signature curry fish head leans towards a fiery runny sauce that’s backed with a pronounced Assam flavour. In the generous bowl of curry fish head, you can also find sauce-filled tau pok (dried beancurd puff), okra, and yam strips. Those who prefer poultry can opt for the tender Curry Chicken which absorbs the rich flavours of the curry.
One might not associate Thai cuisine with a dish like Kway Chap but it’s actually a part of the lifestyle thanks to the Thai-Chinese population. Thai Kway Chap is prominently sold in Bangkok’s Chinatown, and the Teochew dish here is made with a recipe that was tweaked after they migrated to Thailand. Their version uses a myriad of commonly used Thai spices to brew the clear broth which accompanies the thin, slippery rice sheets. While Singapore’s Kway Chap is flavoured with dark soy sauce, Thai Kway Chap has a slight peppery note instead. The dish is completed with sides of assorted meats like the firm Thai fish sausage, crispy roast pork belly, and fried pig large intestines.
