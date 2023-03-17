Thevar and 5 other Singaporean restaurants make it to the 2023 Asia’s 50 Best 51-100 list

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, from rank 51 to 100, has been finally announced. There are 17 new entrants on the list. The announcement comes days ahead of the grand reveal of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, which will be revealed on 28 March. Of the 50, six are Singaporean restaurants.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, said, “This is the third year that we are unveiling the 51-100 list as a precursor to the grand countdown. It is really exciting to see the ever-expanding showcase of culinary excellence in Asia. With 17 new entries and spanning 17 cities, we hope the extended list provides added inspiration for gourmets around the world as they embark on their gastro-itineraries once more.”

The highest rank attained by a newcomer in the 51-100 list is by Bukhara of New Delhi, which positioned itself at No.52.

The final list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 will be revealed at the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia’s premium lifestyle destination resort, in Singapore on 28 March. The awards ceremony will also be live-streamed on their official Facebook account and YouTube channel.

Hong Kong leads the rankings with 8 restaurants on the list

Among the 17 new entries this year, one is from India — Ekaa, Mumbai. Other Indian restaurants featured on the list are Bukhara at No. 52, Americano at No. 66, and The Table at No. 78.

Hong Kong’s Yong Fu, which serves Jiangnan cuisine, is at No.54, followed by Ando and Estro at No.61 and No.62, respectively.

A total of six restaurants from Tokyo, Japan, made it to the list. L’évo at No.60 is followed by three new restaurants — Esquisse at No.67, The Pizza Bar on 38th at No.80, and Hommage at No.91, respectively.

Singapore’s debutants on the 51-100 ranking include Nae:um (No.83), serving modern Korean cuisine, and Julien Royer’s French neo-brasserie Claudine at No.85. Well-established Cantonese restaurant Summer Pavilion features at No.86.

Other restaurants that have brought pride to Singapore include Lolla, helmed by head chef Johanne Siy (Asia’s Best Female Chef for 2023), and Jaan by Kirk Westaway.

Entering the list at No.77 is Beijing’s Ling Long and Shanghai’s Meet the Bund is also new entrant at No.89. Bangkok’s new restaurants Côte by Mauro Colagreco is at No.71 and Wana Yook at No.72.

Marking its presence on the list with three spots is South Korea’s Seoul. Joo Ok came in at No.51, 7th Door is at No. 55, and the new entrant Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace is at No.68.

Interestingly, Jakarta which is being represented by August, is the recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award 2023, and is listed at No.95.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100

No.100 —

Vea

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Vicky Cheng

No.99 —

Xin Rong Ji

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Zhang Yong

No.98 —

Nahm

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

No.97 —

Sushi Hare

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Motoharu Inazuka

No.96 —

Liberte

Location: Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Notable name: Chef Kenji Takeda

No.95 —

August

Status: New Entry

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

No.94 —

Nadodi

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Notable name: Chef Sricharan Venkatesh

No.93 —

Ekaa

Status: New Entry

Location: Mumbai, India

Notable name: Chef Niyati Rao

No.92 —

Golden Flower

Location: Macau, China

Notable name: Chef Zhang Zhi Cheng

No.91 —

Hommage

Status: New Entry

Location: Tokyo, Japan

No.90 —

Été

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Notable name: Chef Natsuko Shoji

No.89 —

Meet the Bund

Status: New Entry

Location: Shanghai, China

No.88 —

Obscura

Location: Shanghai, China

Notable name: Chef DeAille Tam

No.87 —

Adachi Sushi

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Notable name: Chef Adachi

No.86 —

Summer Pavilion

Status: New Entry

Location: Singapore

No.85 —

Claudine

Status: New Entry

Location: Singapore

Notable names: Chef Julien Royer

No.84 —

Jaan by Kirk Westaway

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Chef Kirk Westaway

No.83 —

Nae:Um

Status: New Entry

Location: Singapore

No.82 —

Samrub Samrub Thai

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable name: Chef Prin Polsuk

No.81 —

Gaa

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable name: Chef Garima Arora

No.80 —

The Pizza Bar on 38th

Status: New Entry

Location: Toyo, Japan

Notable name: Chef Daniele Cason

No.79 —

Eat and Cook

Location Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Notable names: Chefs Nikhil Nagpal and Mayank Kulshreshtha

No.78 —

The Table

Location: Mumbai, India

Notable names: Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf

No.77 —

Ling Long

Status: New Entry

Location: Beijing, China

No.76 —

Fu1015

Location: Shanghai, China

No.75 —

Nihonryori RyuGin

Location: Tokyo, Japan

No.74 —

Dewakan

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Notable name: Chef Darren Teoh

No.73 —

Lerdtip Wanghin

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

No.72 —

Wana Yook

Status: New Entry

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable name: Chef Chalee Kader

No.71 —

Côte by Mauro Colagreco

Status: New Entry

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable name: Chef Davide Garavaglia

No.70 —

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Umberto Bombana

No.69 —

Ministry of Crab

Location: Colombo, Sri Lanka

Notable names: Chef Dharshan Munidasa

No.68 —

Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace

Status: New Entry

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Notable name: Son Jong-won

No.67 —

Esquisse

Status: New Entry

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Notable name: Chef Talib Hudda

No.66 —

Americano

Location: Mumbai, India

Notable names: Chef Alex Sanchez and and Mallyeka Watsa

No.65 —

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet

Location: Shanghai, China

Notable name: Chef Paul Pairet

No.64 —

Sugita

Location: Tokyo, Japan

No.63 —

Lolla

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Chef Johanne Siy

No.62 —

Estro

Status: New Entry

Location: Hong Kong, China

No.61 —

Ando

Status: New Entry

Location: Hong Kong, China

No.60 —

L’évo

Status: New Entry

Location: Toyama, Japan

No.59 —

Jin Sha

Location: Hangzhou, China

Notable name: Chef Wang Yong

No.58 —

Jade Dragon

Location: Macau, China

Notable name: Chef Tam Kwok Fung

No.57 —

Logy

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Notable name: Chef Ryogo Tahara

No.56 —

Thevar

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Chef Mano Thevar

No.55 —

7th Door

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Notable name: Chef Kim Dae-chun

No.54 —

Yong Fu

Status: New Entry

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Liu Zhen

No.53 —

Ta Vie

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Hideaki Sato

No.52 —

Bukhara

Location: New Delhi, India

Notable name: Chef JP Singh

No.51 —

Joo Ok

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Notable name: Chef Shin Chang Ho

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy ITC Hotels Group