Penang’s one-starred Auntie Gaik Lean is serving a Peranakan buffet in Singapore

Renowned Penang restaurant Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery is in Singapore for a buffet of heritage Peranakan cuisine.

Available now until 30 April 2023, the one-Michelin-starred establishment is serving a selection of its dishes as part of a tie-up with Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay’s restaurant, Peppermint.

The collaboration sees Auntie Gaik Lean offering nine traditional Peranakan dishes alongside Nyonya food from Peppermint chef de cuisine Leon Yee, together with regional and Western fare.

Auntie Gaik Lean is the eponymous business of Beh Gaik Lean, a fourth-generation Nyonya who started cooking at the age of 12 under her mother’s strict supervision. Beh’s Georgetown restaurant, which opened in 2013, is heralded for its classic Peranakan food, and was one of four restaurants to win a star at the inaugural Michelin Guide Malaysia last December.

Chef-owner Beh Gaik Lean of Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery (Image credit: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay)

For her tie-up with Peppermint, Beh will be showcasing her signature brinjal sambal alongside the tamarind-based egg belanda, barramundi curry tumis, assam tiger prawns, and beef rendang. There will also be kerabu kacang botol (four-angled bean salad) and nasi ulam.

Her desserts include pulut hitam with fresh coconut milk, and poached sweet potato with gula Melaka treacle called ubi kayu.

Nasi ulam (Image credit: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay)

Peppermint chef Leon Yee will be featuring his grandmother’s dishes including ayam buah keluak, itek sio (braised duck leg with tamarind and coriander), crispy barramundi with dried shrimp chilli paste, and Black Angus beef oxtail pongteh. He will also serve seafood dry laksa and blue pea rice Lemak with spicy coconut floss.

For desserts, Yee is offering cakes of pandan kaya, pulut hitam, or chendol, bubor cha cha, and ondeh-ondeh Swiss roll.

Besides Peranakan food, the buffet will also have seafood on ice, sashimi, chicken rice, Irish lamb stew, New England-style chowder, chicken tikka, and truffle mushroom cream pasta.

Prices range from S$68++ for a weekday lunch to S$108++ for dinner on the weekends. From now until 21 April, diners who are 55 years old and above can eat for S$55 nett during lunch on weekdays.

Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery in Singapore

Now until 30 April 2023

S$68++ – S$108++

(Hero and feature images credit: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay)